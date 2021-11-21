World
Sudanese army agrees to reinstate ousted prime minister Hamdok – Times of India
KHARTOUM: Sudanese military plans to reinstate ousted prime minister Abdallah Hamdok after weeks of unrest sparked by a coup, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of Umma feast, told Reuters.
Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats, and all political detainees will be released under an agreement between military and civilian political parties, said Nasir, who attended the negotiations that led to the agreement.
The Sovereign Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday before announcing the deal, a source familiar with the talks said.
It was not clear to what extent the civil coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change that shared power with the military would be part of the deal.
Activist groups leading protests since the coup have demanded that the military quit politics altogether.
Media advisor to military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan could not be reached immediately for comment.
Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military took power on October 25, derailing a transition to democracy agreed to after the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
The military dissolved Hamdok’s cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held senior positions under a power-sharing deal reached with the military after Bashir’s ouster.
After the coup, Hamdok demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power sharing as a precondition for negotiations, according to sources close to him.
The coup sparked a campaign of mass protests against the military and activists called for more protests on Sunday.
Western powers that had supported Sudan’s political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic aid to Sudan.
