Sudan signs agreement with ICC to seek justice for victims of Darfur

CAIRO (AP) – Sudan on Thursday signed an agreement with the International Criminal Court to advance cases against those accused of atrocities in the Darfur region, including the country’s former president Omar al-Bashir, a said a senior ICC prosecutor.

Prosecutor Karim Khan told a press conference that he would also deploy a full-time team from his office in Sudan. The developments come as the Sudanese government continues to hold al-Bashir in prison. The ICC issued a warrant against al-Bashir for war crimes more than ten years ago, while he was in office.

The deal further raises the possibility of al-Bashir being tried in The Hague, where the ICC is based, an issue that remains controversial in Sudan.

Khan landed in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum earlier this week and held meetings with the chairman of the Sudan Transitional Council, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, judicial officials and representatives of the society civil.

“This agreement provides a basis for cooperation and exchange of information regarding all cases for which there are warrants,” he said, adding that such cooperation will help the ICC to build strong cases.

Al-Bashir has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster in April 2019 amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule. The ICC has charged him with crimes against humanity and war crimes in the conflict in Darfur.

Although he did not discuss al-Bashir’s surrender dates, Khan said he welcomed the Sudanese cabinet’s recent approval of a bill authorizing the African country. from the East to accede to the court’s founding treaty, known as the Rome Statute. The decision was a step forward in the long-awaited trial of those wanted by the ICC. Khan said ratification of the bill is expected to be discussed next week at a joint meeting of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet, which together serve as the interim parliament.

When asked if Bashir could stand trial outside The Hague, Khan said the Rome Statute says the ICC can meet outside of siege – a matter on which the presidency of the court and judges can. to express oneself.

Conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region erupted when rebels from the territory’s Central and Sub-Saharan African ethnic community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining about the oppression of the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of airstrikes and raids by militias known as the janjaweed. The militias are accused of massacres and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

“We cannot move from darkness to light without facing some of the crimes and injustices of the past,” Khan said.

He also said the Sudanese authorities welcome his decision to deploy a full-time team of ICC lawyers to Khartoum for better first-hand knowledge of the “undercurrents and complexities” of the dynamics in Sudan. .

The court also indicted two other senior officials of the al-Bashir regime: Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, Minister of the Interior and Defense during much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security official in the time and later the leader of al- Bashir’s ruling party. Both have been under arrest in Khartoum since the Sudanese army, under pressure from protesters, overthrew al-Bashir.

The court also indicted rebel leader Abdulla Banda, whose fate is unknown, and Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb, who was indicted in May with crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“I have high hopes for Sudan and its people and the place you want to occupy in the world, which means closing this dark chapter,” Khan said. “Whether we like it or not, the ICC is part of that story and the dark chapter will not and cannot end until we finish our work. “