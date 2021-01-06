World
Sudan says it signed ‘Abraham’s accords’ with US – Times of India
CAIRO: Sudan on Wednesday announced that it had signed the “Abrahamic Accords” with the United States, paving the way for the African country to normalize its relations with the United States. Israel.
A statement from the Sudanese prime minister’s office said Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the deal on Wednesday with a visit to the United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The recent agreements brokered by the United States between Arab countries and Israel were a major achievement of the President’s foreign policy Donald trumpof administration. The accords were named “Abraham’s Accord” in honor of the biblical patriarch revered by Muslims and Jews.
The signing came just over two months after Trump announced that Sudan would begin to normalize relations with Israel.
Prior to Sudan, the Trump administration drew up diplomatic pacts late last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – the first since Jordan recognized Israel in the 1990s and Egypt in the United Arab Emirates. 1970s. Morocco also established diplomatic relations with Israel.
The agreements are all made with countries geographically distant from Israel and which have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The agreements also contributed to the severe isolation and weakening of the Palestinians by eroding a long-standing Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be granted in exchange for concessions in the peace process.
Previously, the United States and Sudan agreed to settle the African country’s debt to world Bank, widely seen as a key step towards the economic recovery of nations following the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
The move came during Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s visit to Khartoum, making him the first senior US official to land there since President Donald Trumps’ administration removed the African country from the list of terrorist sponsoring states. .
Mnuchin arrived at Khartoums International Airport, where he received Acting Finance Minister Heba Mohammed Ali and US Charge d’Affaires in Sudan Brian Shukan, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
This is the first visit by a sitting US treasury chief to Sudan, the statement said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in August became the first major American diplomat to visit Sudan since 2005, during the visit of Condoleezza Rice. Pompeo was also the top US official to visit the African country since al-Bashir’s ouster last year.
Mnuchin’s visit came after a day-long visit to Cairo, where he met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, a close ally of the United States. The shutdowns are part of a wave of activity during the final days of the Trump administration. Democrat Joe biden becomes president on January 20.
The US Treasury Secretary has met Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and is expected to meet with other Sudanese leaders, including General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council.
The visit came “at a time when our bilateral relations are making historic leaps towards a better future. We planned to make tangible progress today as our relationship enters a #NewEra, ”Hamdok tweeted.
Mnuchins’ day-long visit focused on the country’s struggling economy and possible US economic assistance, including debt relief, the statement said. Sudan now has over $ 60 billion in foreign debt. Its arrears relief and access to foreign loans are widely seen as its gateway to economic recovery.
Sudan’s finance ministry said it had signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the US Treasury Department to facilitate the payment of arrears from Sudanese to the World Bank.
The ministry said the settlement would allow the Sudanese government to receive more than $ 1 billion a year from the World Bank, for the first time in nearly three decades when Sudan was designated as a pariah state. He did not provide further details.
The Justice Ministry, however, announced last month that the United States would provide a $ 1 billion bridging loan to the World Bank to help settle Sudanese arrears with the institution, in addition to direct aid. and indirect of US $ 1.1 billion.
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. The county is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West.
The government is grappling with a huge budget deficit and a widespread shortage of essentials, including fuel, bread and medicine.
Annual inflation has climbed above 200% in recent months as prices for bread and other basic commodities have jumped, official figures show.
Last month, the Trump administration finalized the removal of Sudan from the U.S. list of sponsor states for terrorism. The move was a key push for the government in Khartoum to normalize its relations with Israel.
The two countries, Sudan and Israel, have agreed to have full diplomatic relations, making Sudan the third Arab state – after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – to normalize relations with Israel late last year. Morocco has also established diplomatic relations with Israel.
The Sudanese economy has suffered from decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under al-Bashir, who has ruled the country since an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.
The designation dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted the leader of al-Qaida Osama Bin Laden and other activists wanted. Sudan has also reportedly served as a pipeline for Iran to supply arms to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
A statement from the Sudanese prime minister’s office said Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the deal on Wednesday with a visit to the United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The recent agreements brokered by the United States between Arab countries and Israel were a major achievement of the President’s foreign policy Donald trumpof administration. The accords were named “Abraham’s Accord” in honor of the biblical patriarch revered by Muslims and Jews.
The signing came just over two months after Trump announced that Sudan would begin to normalize relations with Israel.
Prior to Sudan, the Trump administration drew up diplomatic pacts late last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – the first since Jordan recognized Israel in the 1990s and Egypt in the United Arab Emirates. 1970s. Morocco also established diplomatic relations with Israel.
The agreements are all made with countries geographically distant from Israel and which have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The agreements also contributed to the severe isolation and weakening of the Palestinians by eroding a long-standing Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be granted in exchange for concessions in the peace process.
Previously, the United States and Sudan agreed to settle the African country’s debt to world Bank, widely seen as a key step towards the economic recovery of nations following the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
The move came during Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s visit to Khartoum, making him the first senior US official to land there since President Donald Trumps’ administration removed the African country from the list of terrorist sponsoring states. .
Mnuchin arrived at Khartoums International Airport, where he received Acting Finance Minister Heba Mohammed Ali and US Charge d’Affaires in Sudan Brian Shukan, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
This is the first visit by a sitting US treasury chief to Sudan, the statement said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in August became the first major American diplomat to visit Sudan since 2005, during the visit of Condoleezza Rice. Pompeo was also the top US official to visit the African country since al-Bashir’s ouster last year.
Mnuchin’s visit came after a day-long visit to Cairo, where he met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, a close ally of the United States. The shutdowns are part of a wave of activity during the final days of the Trump administration. Democrat Joe biden becomes president on January 20.
The US Treasury Secretary has met Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and is expected to meet with other Sudanese leaders, including General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council.
The visit came “at a time when our bilateral relations are making historic leaps towards a better future. We planned to make tangible progress today as our relationship enters a #NewEra, ”Hamdok tweeted.
Mnuchins’ day-long visit focused on the country’s struggling economy and possible US economic assistance, including debt relief, the statement said. Sudan now has over $ 60 billion in foreign debt. Its arrears relief and access to foreign loans are widely seen as its gateway to economic recovery.
Sudan’s finance ministry said it had signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the US Treasury Department to facilitate the payment of arrears from Sudanese to the World Bank.
The ministry said the settlement would allow the Sudanese government to receive more than $ 1 billion a year from the World Bank, for the first time in nearly three decades when Sudan was designated as a pariah state. He did not provide further details.
The Justice Ministry, however, announced last month that the United States would provide a $ 1 billion bridging loan to the World Bank to help settle Sudanese arrears with the institution, in addition to direct aid. and indirect of US $ 1.1 billion.
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. The county is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West.
The government is grappling with a huge budget deficit and a widespread shortage of essentials, including fuel, bread and medicine.
Annual inflation has climbed above 200% in recent months as prices for bread and other basic commodities have jumped, official figures show.
Last month, the Trump administration finalized the removal of Sudan from the U.S. list of sponsor states for terrorism. The move was a key push for the government in Khartoum to normalize its relations with Israel.
The two countries, Sudan and Israel, have agreed to have full diplomatic relations, making Sudan the third Arab state – after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – to normalize relations with Israel late last year. Morocco has also established diplomatic relations with Israel.
The Sudanese economy has suffered from decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under al-Bashir, who has ruled the country since an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.
The designation dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted the leader of al-Qaida Osama Bin Laden and other activists wanted. Sudan has also reportedly served as a pipeline for Iran to supply arms to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
Source link