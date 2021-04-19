Sudan repeals Israel boycott law as part of normalization efforts

CAIRO (AP) – Sudan on Monday abolished a decades-old law on boycotting Israel, as part of efforts to establish normal ties with the Jewish state.

A bill was approved at a joint Sudanese Sovereign Council and Cabinet meeting that overturns the 1958 law. The law had banned diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said in a message on Twitter.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West.

Cabinet approved the bill to repeal the old law earlier this month. The Cabinet also affirmed Sudan’s approval of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Monday’s measure would allow the Sudanese to do business with the Israelis. It would also allow Sudanese to visit relatives living in the Jewish state. There are at least 6,000 Sudanese in Israel.

Under the 1958 law, offenders could be punished up to 10 years in prison and fined.

The law reflected the pan-Arab policy of the 1950s and 1960s which broadly supported the ban on relations with Israel and the Israelis.

But the situation in the Middle East changed in the late 1970s when Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, signed a peace treaty with Israel. Jordan also established diplomatic relations with Israel in the 1990s.

Sudan became the third Arab state to agree to normalize relations with Israel last year under a deal brokered by the Trump administration. Khartoum signed the agreement on January 6 during a visit to Sudan by then-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Establishing diplomatic relations with Israel was an incentive for the Trump administration to remove Sudan from the US list of states that support terrorism.

The Trump administration also announced diplomatic pacts last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Morocco has also established diplomatic relations with Israel.

The deals are all made with countries geographically distant from Israel that have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The Israeli-Sudanese agreement, however, is deeply symbolic. Khartoum hosted the historic summit of the Arab League after the Middle East War of 1967. The conference approved a resolution known as the “three no’s” – no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations.

Sudan also had close ties to Israeli enemies like the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.