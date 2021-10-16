Sudan: protesters call for military coup as crisis worsens

Sudanese protesters take part in a rally demanding the dissolution of the transitional government.

Opponents of Sudan’s transition to democracy took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to call on the military to take control of the country.

Several thousand demonstrators have gathered outside the presidential palace as the country’s political crisis deepens.

Military and civilian groups have shared power since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

However, tensions have increased since a coup attempt attributed to supporters of Mr. Bashir was foiled in September.

Since then, military leaders have called for reforms in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, a civil alliance that has led the anti-Bashir protests and has been a key part of the transitional government. The armed forces have also called for the cabinet to be replaced.

However, civilian leaders say the demands are part of an armed forces takeover.

On Saturday, pro-military demonstrators chanted “down with the government of hunger” and called on General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and of the Joint Sovereign Military-Civil Council of Sudan, to unleash a coup. State and take control of the country.

“We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality,” a protester told AFP.

Unlike previous protests in the country, protesters were allowed to reach the gates of the presidential palace and there was little police presence.

Pro-government protesters also called a rally on Thursday in response to Saturday’s protests.

Sudanese Civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Friday unveiled a plan to deal with what he called the country’s “worst and most dangerous” political crisis in its two-year transition.

“I am neither neutral nor mediator in this conflict. My clear and firm position is full alignment with the civil democratic transition,” he said.

Mr Hamdok was sworn in as prime minister in August 2019, after mass protests saw the military intervene and end Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule in April.

But support for the transitional government has collapsed in recent months as economic reforms led by Mr. Hamdok have seen fuel subsidies cut and inflation soar.