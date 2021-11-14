Sudan: medical group says five people killed in anti-coup protests

Large pro-democracy crowds have been reported on the streets across the country

Five protesters were killed on Saturday during pro-democracy protests in Sudan, according to the Sudanese Central Medical Committee.

The group said four protesters died from gunshot wounds and a fifth from suffocating tear gas during clashes with security forces.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets for mass protests against the coup in towns and villages across the country.

Police denied using live ammunition, saying they only used “minimal force”.

State television reported that 39 police officers were “seriously injured” in the clashes.

The deadly violence comes days after the announcement of a ruling army-led council.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was appointed head of the council on Thursday. The coup leader had already dissolved the civilian arm of the government’s power-sharing deal, arrested civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency last month.

The army’s seizure of power on October 25 drew international condemnation.

Since then, demonstrators have taken to the streets regularly, demanding that the military government back down and allow a peaceful transition to civilian rule.

Saturday’s protests continued despite a strong security presence. Solidarity demonstrations have also taken place abroad, notably in Paris and Berlin.

AFP reports that demonstrators in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum were heard chanting: “No, no to the military regime” and “Down with all the advice”.

Reports of the five deaths were posted on the Sudanese Central Medical Committee’s Facebook page, which also reported that “a large number of people” were injured.

Doctors added that security forces stormed a hospital in the town of Omdurman and arrested several injured.

In a tweet after the news broke, the US Embassy in Khartoum condemned what it called “excessive use of force” against citizens demonstrating “for freedom and democracy.”

