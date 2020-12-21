Sudan-Israel deal fuels migrant fears

Khartoum has seen protests against normalization of relations with Israel

In our series of letters from African journalists, Zeinab Mohammed Salih considers the controversial agreement between Sudan and Israel to normalize relations and why it elicited mixed emotions from supporters of Israel.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is an ethnically segregated city: its outskirts are inhabited by those who fled the war zones of Darfur, the Nuba mountains and other marginalized communities; the central suburbs are home to the most Arabic-speaking elite.

The city is also known as the capital of the “Three Nos” in the Arab world after hosting an Arab League summit in 1967 with its famous resolution to boycott relations with Israel: “No peace, no recognition, no negotiation”.

However, this hard line was not shared by all the Sudanese people, as those on the outskirts of Khartoum will attest.

Hundreds of their homes – built of mud and wood – are normally destroyed each year when the rains come.

Many houses along the Nile are destroyed by flooding every year

In recent decades, some have been rebuilt using steel and cement with money sent home by relatives seeking refuge in Israel after making the perilous journey through the Sinai desert where the guards- Egyptian borders are patrolling. Some die in their attempt.

But the temporary refuge granted to those who travel to Israel may be threatened by the agreement – negotiated by the admiration of US President Donald Trump – to normalize relations between Israel and Sudan, which most Arab countries have said. only happen after the Palestinian dispute has been settled.

“Some returnees said they were tortured at the hands of Sudanese intelligence agents” “, Source: Zeinab Mohammed Salih, Description of source: Sudanese journalist, Image: Zeinab Mohammed Salih

After the announcement, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen suggested that Sudanese asylum seekers return home.

Yet most of them come from areas still facing conflict in Sudan.

According to the UN, there are over 6,000 Sudanese migrants in Israel and the vast majority have not been granted official refugee status.

In fact, in recent years, thousands more have been deported after being forced to choose between living in a camp or going to a third country like Rwanda or Uganda.

A man, who finally chose to return to Sudan in 2014, regrets this decision because returnees are placed under surveillance and have their passports confiscated for five years.

Israel says all Sudanese who returned did so voluntarily

Her younger brother, who is currently in Israel and who helps the family financially because he has found work in a factory, will not agree to return.

Some returnees said they were tortured by Sudanese intelligence agents.

‘My daughters only speak Hebrew’

Azra el-Nour, who lives in Arad, admits that she does not want to be sent to Sudan. She fled the war in the Nuba Mountains with her family when she was seven.

They went to Egypt, where they sent seven years as refugees without any offer of resettlement in a third country.

“My two daughters don’t know anything about Sudan, even I don’t know much about my country, I left it very young” “, Source: Azra el-Nour, Description of the source: Sudanese migrant in Israel, Image : Azra el-Nour

“So my father decided that we had to go to Israel, and it wasn’t easy going through a lot to get here,” she told me.

She is now 27 years old and the mother of two children who speak only Hebrew – neither of them has been granted official refugee status.

She fears that if they were forced to return to Sudan for any reason, they could face discrimination for living in a country that has long been portrayed in the Sudanese collective imagination as an enemy.

“My two daughters don’t know anything about Sudan, even I don’t know much about my country, I left it very young, I really don’t know how to live there if we were expelled from here”.

Unwelcome in Israel

Bashir Babikir, 31, says he fears being sent back to Darfur, where his family still live in a camp after their village near Kotum was attacked.

“There is nothing left there, nor a bird in my village, we all fled, many remained in the Kassab camp, the lucky ones who have relatives in Khartoum went to live with them.”

“If we were sent back to Darfur we risked death, Israel is still an enemy for many people, but we are also here in terrible conditions” “Source: Bashir Babikir, Description of source: Sudanese migrant in Israel , Image: Bashir Babikir

He then left for Israel via Egypt paying Bedouin smugglers – and he is afraid to return given the Sudanese attitude towards Israel.

This can be seen by the recent protests after Friday prayers in Khartoum, with large crowds angered by thoughts of reconciliation with Israel.

It is controversial even among some members of the civil coalition that shares power with Sudanese generals after the ouster last year of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Yotam Gidron, an Israeli researcher on Israel-Africa relations, says Israel has long supported those who opposed the government in Khartoum, including rebels in the south.

And at the height of the conflict in Darfur, some rebel movements opened representative offices in Jerusalem.

But the situation is complex for Sudanese in Israel, who do not feel welcome. Israel says any decision to return home is voluntary – but migrants face various measures to force them to leave.

For example, the UN says new laws require employers to withhold 20% of net wages until they leave Israel.

“If we were sent back to Darfur we risked death, Israel is still an enemy to many people, but we are also here in terrible conditions,” admits Mr. Babikir.

A note on terminology: the BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have not yet completed the legal asylum process. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people looking for jobs and a better life, whom governments are likely to lead. are economic migrants.

