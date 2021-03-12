Displaced people living in Ardamata camp in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, welcoming the opening of proceedings in the case against “Janjaweed” militia leader Ali Kosheib before the International Criminal Court. Photos courtesy of Radio Dabanga www.dabangasudan.org.

NEW YORK, March 12 (IPS) – Elise Keppler is deputy director of international justice at Human Rights Watch Sudanese authorities reached a memorandum of understanding with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in February as part of its investigation into Ali Kushayb. This essential step should allow ICC investigators access to Sudan ahead of the deliberations of the ICC judges in May to assess whether there is sufficient evidence to send his suitcase to a trial.

Kushayb, a leader of the “Janjaweed” militia who also held command positions in the Auxiliary People’s Defense Force and the Sudan Central Reserve Police, faces ICC charges on more than 50 counts : war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur. He abandoned voluntarily at court last June.

The transitional government of Sudan has promised to cooperate with the ICC, and welcomed the ICC prosecutor in Sudan for the first time in October. This is in stark contrast to the previous government of Omar al-Bashir – which is also wanted by the ICC, for alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur – which blocked the ICC efforts.

But the transitional government can and must go further in its cooperation by handing over the four remaining ICC fugitives, three of whom, including al-Bashir, are already in custody in Sudan.

It is important to note that there is no legal basis for the Sudanese authorities to hang on to the fugitives of the ICC, and they actually have an international obligation to hand them over. The UN Security Council resolution which referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC in 2005 expressly calls on Sudan to cooperate with the ICC. It was adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, which means that it carries with it the executive authority of the Council.

Some might argue that Sudanese authorities can and should try ICC suspects in their homes. But then the government would have to prove to the ICC judges that the Sudanese legal system is trying the same suspects for the same crimes that the ICC charges cover.

Based on the information available, no such procedure currently exists, and a year and a half after the transitional government took office, too much time has already passed. The authorities should transfer the pending ICC fugitives now and follow the necessary procedures thereafter if they wish to try the suspects at home for the same crimes.

But authorities should also consider any challenges associated with prosecuting ICC cases in their country. Genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes – the charges facing ICC suspects – were not explicit crimes in Sudanese law up to more than five years after government forces began to engage widespread atrocities in Darfur in 2003. Local courts may find that the suspects cannot stand trial for these crimes in Sudan since the law was not changed until after the crimes had occurred.

If national prosecutions were to be brought only for other crimes, such as murder and conspiracy, this would deprive victims of responsibility for the scale of the atrocities committed.

The legal principle of command responsibility, on which the criminal liability of leaders often rests, is still not incorporated into Sudanese law. Immunity for those in official positions and statutes of limitation limit cases at the national level as well, and the Sudanese system is lacking protections for a fair trial in law and in practice, which are necessary for credible proceedings, in reality and in appearance.

The ICC focuses on a small number of cases involving higher-level suspects for good reason – cases can be extremely complex and expensive to prosecute as they often involve numerous incidents over a long period of time and showing links to suspects who may not have been physically present at the time of the commission of the crimes. Cases tend to be very sensitive given the profile of the suspects and important security and witness protection problems. Resolving these issues could represent major pressure for the Sudanese authorities.

Meanwhile, Sudanese authorities have more than enough opportunity to deliver justice for past crimes that go beyond the five ICC cases in Darfur. There are undoubtedly dozens – if not hundreds – of other people who should be the subject of a criminal investigation for medium to senior liability prosecutions for atrocities committed in the conflicts in China. South Kordofan and Blue Nile and Darfur, with attacks on demonstrators. Some people involved in these abuses remain official positions.

While reports suggest there has been progress in some national criminal investigations of past crimes, impunity prevails overwhelmingly and much more robust efforts are necessary. Sudan should establish, without delay, the Special Court for Crimes in Darfur provided for in the Juba Peace Agreement.

And, if the Sudanese authorities prosecute any of the ICC suspects for crimes other than those brought by the ICC, they can negotiate an opportunity for the suspects to face those charges in Sudan. ICC procedures also potentially allow suspects to serve sentences their own countries, if desired.

Sudan must not hold ICC fugitives in defiance of international obligations, as they aspire to one day try them for the crimes in Darfur. This serves neither the victims nor the government, who could gain a lot of support for the transition with a quick transfer and could have more resources to devote to the many other serious crime cases that should be prosecuted.