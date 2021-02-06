Sudan: GERD addresses ‘direct threat’ to national security

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources said Ethiopia’s unilateral decision in July “would threaten the lives of half the population of central Sudan.”

Sudan has said neighboring Ethiopia should not unilaterally pursue the filling of a massive dam on the Blue Nile, saying such a move would threaten its national security.

Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas’s comments on Saturday marked the latest expression of Sudanese concern over Addis Ababa’s apparent determination to fill the Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam ( GERD) without first reaching an agreement with Khartoum and Cairo.

“The filling of the Renaissance Dam from one side next July represents a direct threat to Sudan’s national security,” Abbas told Reuters news agency.

In a separate interview with AFP news agency, Abbas said that filling the dam “would also threaten the lives of half of the population of central Sudan, as well as irrigation water for agricultural projects and electricity production from [Sudan’s] Roseires dam ”.

There was no immediate reaction from Ethiopian officials.

Ethiopia has built the GERD on the Blue Nile, near its border with Sudan, and says the dam is crucial for its economic development. Sudan hopes the hydroelectric dam will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams, including the Roseires and Merowe, could be damaged if no deal is reached.

Egypt, for its part, sees GERD as a major threat to its freshwater supplies, more than 90% of which comes from the Nile.

Ethiopia has started filling the reservoir behind its dam after the summer rains of last year, despite demands from Egypt and Sudan that it first reach a binding agreement on the operation of the dam .

The latest three-way talks were held last month in the presence of observers from the African Union (AU) and the European Union, but have not made any progress.

On Saturday, Abbas said Sudan is also proposing a mediating role for the United States, the EU, the United Nations and the AU to break the deadlock in the dam negotiations between Sudan, the Egypt and Ethiopia.

The Blue Nile flows north to Sudan, then Egypt and is the main tributary of the Nile.

The Nile, the longest river in the world, is a lifeline that provides both water and electricity to the 10 countries it crosses.

Its main tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, converge on Khartoum before heading north through Egypt to empty into the Mediterranean Sea.

Abbas’s warnings come in the middle increased tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum in recent weeks following skirmishes in the Al-Fashaqa border region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

In December of last year, Sudan accused Ethiopian “forces and militias” ambushed his troops along the border, killing four and injuring more than 20. Both sides have since moved tanks and heavy weapons along the border, accusing each other of advancing into the disputed area.