Sudan: Ethiopian troops “pushed back” after the advance of Al-Fashaga

Sudanese military leaders have vowed to keep disputed territory (file photo)

Sudan says it has repelled an attempted “incursion” by Ethiopian troops into its territory.

Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said it showed how the military was protecting the country after last week’s coup attempt.

In its statement, Sudan said the incident occurred in Umm Barakit district.

The Ethiopian military did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

Corn al-Jazeera quotes Ethiopian government sources as saying: “We deny the movement of our forces on the Sudanese border or their incursion into any area.”

Umm Barakit is in the contested border region of al-Fashaga, where tension has increased.

For decades, Ethiopians have cultivated fertile land claimed by Sudan.

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have deteriorated further since Ethiopia began filling a giant dam on the Nile and war broke out in its region of northern Tigray.

A map showing the border region of al-Fashag

In recent months, a number of clashes have been reported in the wider al-Fashaga region.

Sudan has been stationing troops there since late last year, and the UN said earlier this year that Eritrean troops, Ethiopian troops and militias of the Amhara ethnicity were also operating in the disputed area.

