Sudan: Ethiopian forces killed troops in cross-border attack

CAIRO (AP) – The Sudanese army said on Wednesday that a cross-border attack by Ethiopian forces and militias had left causalities among Sudanese troops, a development that could strain ties between the two neighbors.

The military said in a statement that the attack took place on Tuesday evening as forces returned from a sweep of the Abu Tyour area in al-Qadarif province along the border with Ethiopia. .

The statement does not say how many soldiers were killed or injured.

Meanwhile, military officials said the attack left at least four soldiers, including a major, dead and wounded a dozen others. They said the army sent law enforcement to the border with Ethiopia. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia.

Sudan has deployed more than 6,000 troops to the border as fighting began in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which pitted the federal government against regional authorities last month. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in the fight. However, clashes between Ethiopian federal and regional forces continued.

The fighting in Tigray has sent more than 52,000 Ethiopian refugees to Sudan, mainly to al-Qadarif. The influx of refugees adds to Sudan’s economic and security burdens.

Tuesday’s attack on Sudanese troops came three days after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok met the Ethiopian leader in Addis Ababa. The visit lasted a few hours, despite the announcement by Sudan that it would be a two-day visit. Hamdok told a press conference that they finished their talks earlier than expected and there was no reason to stay.

Hamdok said the two sides had agreed to resume talks next week in Khartoum over the border between the two countries.

The transitional government of Sudan has engaged in talks with Ethiopia in recent months to encourage Ethiopian farmers to withdraw from the Sudanese border area of ​​al-Fashqa, which they have cultivated for years.

The government of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir had tolerated the incursion of Ethiopian farmers, sometimes supported by militias. In May, at least one Sudanese army officer and a child were killed in an attack by a group of Ethiopian militiamen in al-Qadarif.