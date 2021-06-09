Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

CAIRO (AP) – Sudan and Egypt on Wednesday renewed appeals to the international community to help resolve their ten-year dispute with Ethiopia over a giant dam Addis Ababa is building on the Nile Blue, the main tributary of the Nile.

Egyptian foreign ministers and irrigation ministers visited the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, for talks with their Sudanese counterparts on Ethiopia’s dam project.

Tensions have mounted since talks between the three countries under the mediation of the African Union stalled in April.

In a joint statement following Wednesday’s meetings, Egypt and Sudan warned of “grave risks and serious consequences of unilateral filling” of the huge reservoir of the dam. They fear Ethiopia will reduce their share of the Nile water.

Cairo and Khartoum want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially during a multi-year drought. Sudan and Egypt argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam reservoir is a threat to them.

They have repeatedly called on the United States, the United Nations and the European Union to help reach a legally binding agreement.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia. Addis Ababa says the $ 5 billion dam is essential, arguing that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in the Sudanese capital. From Khartoum, it winds north through Egypt and empties into the Mediterranean Sea.