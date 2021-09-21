Sudan coup attempt fails (state media)

Abdalla Hamdok is interim Prime Minister of Sudan in the power-sharing deal created after the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019

The Sudanese government claims to have foiled an attempted military coup by supporters of ousted former President Omar al-Bashir.

“There was a failed coup attempt, the people must face it,” state media reported on Tuesday.

Reports from the capital Khartoum and from nearby Omdurman indicate that there has been intense military activity and that the main bridge over the Nile has been closed.

The plotters had attempted to seize the state media building, AFP reports.

The government reportedly said that measures were being taken to contain the situation.

A video posted on social media appears to show armored vehicles on the city streets, and the AFP news agency reports that traffic now appears to be fluid in central Khartoum.

According to the Reuters news agency, military spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said questioning of the suspects would begin soon.

Two years ago, Bashir, the country’s long-term ruler, was overthrown. A power-sharing agreement then established a government involving representatives from the military, civilians and protest groups.

BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga said Sudan’s transitional government is under pressure to implement economic and political reforms amid competing demands from conservative and liberal voters.