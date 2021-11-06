World
Sudan braces for anti-coup “civil disobedience” – Times of India
KHARTOUM: Pro-democracy protesters prepared to launch a two-day civil disobedience campaign against Sudan on Saturday military coup, while Arab mediators were expected in Khartoum to try to defuse the crisis.
The appeals were conducted by the Association of Sudanese Professionals – an umbrella of unions that played a decisive role in the 2018-2019 protests against the now ousted president Omar al-Bashir.
The SPA urged the protesters to put up barricades from Saturday evening and organize a two-day period, peaceful campaign of civil disobedience against the takeover of the army in October.
“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” SPA said on Twitter, swearing “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy.”
“We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare the mass civil disobedience Sunday and Monday, “he said, urging protesters to avoid any confrontation with security forces.
The calls were broadcast by text message as internet services have largely been down since October 25, the day of the military coup.
On this day, the highest general of Sudan Abdel Fattah al Burhan dissolved the government as well as the ruling Joint Military-Civilian Sovereign Council.
Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudanese civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and members of his government.
Hamdok was then placed under house arrest and the military has since Thursday released four civilian members of his government.
Other key figures, however, remained in detention.
The military takeover sparked a chorus of international condemnations and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civil rule.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council joined in the global condemnation of the coup, with its leader Michelle Bachelet calling the situation in Sudan “deeply worrying”.
Sudan has been ruled since August 2019 by a civil-military government council to guide the transition to a full-fledged civilian regime.
Last month’s coup sparked nationwide protests that met with a deadly crackdown that left at least 14 protesters killed and some 300 injured, according to Sudan’s Independent Central Medical Committee.
Multiple efforts to mediate a political settlement between Sudanese military and civilian leaders have since been underway, with no signs of breakthrough yet.
On Saturday, the Arab League said a high level of the Pan-Arab bloc was due to arrive in another candidacy.
“The delegation will meet with various Sudanese political leaders (…) in order to support efforts to overcome the current political crisis,” the organization said.
Representatives of the Israeli government have also tried to resolve the crisis, according to Israeli media.
Sudan agreed last year to normalize its relations with the Jewish state.
The appeals were conducted by the Association of Sudanese Professionals – an umbrella of unions that played a decisive role in the 2018-2019 protests against the now ousted president Omar al-Bashir.
The SPA urged the protesters to put up barricades from Saturday evening and organize a two-day period, peaceful campaign of civil disobedience against the takeover of the army in October.
“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” SPA said on Twitter, swearing “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy.”
“We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare the mass civil disobedience Sunday and Monday, “he said, urging protesters to avoid any confrontation with security forces.
The calls were broadcast by text message as internet services have largely been down since October 25, the day of the military coup.
On this day, the highest general of Sudan Abdel Fattah al Burhan dissolved the government as well as the ruling Joint Military-Civilian Sovereign Council.
Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudanese civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and members of his government.
Hamdok was then placed under house arrest and the military has since Thursday released four civilian members of his government.
Other key figures, however, remained in detention.
The military takeover sparked a chorus of international condemnations and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civil rule.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council joined in the global condemnation of the coup, with its leader Michelle Bachelet calling the situation in Sudan “deeply worrying”.
Sudan has been ruled since August 2019 by a civil-military government council to guide the transition to a full-fledged civilian regime.
Last month’s coup sparked nationwide protests that met with a deadly crackdown that left at least 14 protesters killed and some 300 injured, according to Sudan’s Independent Central Medical Committee.
Multiple efforts to mediate a political settlement between Sudanese military and civilian leaders have since been underway, with no signs of breakthrough yet.
On Saturday, the Arab League said a high level of the Pan-Arab bloc was due to arrive in another candidacy.
“The delegation will meet with various Sudanese political leaders (…) in order to support efforts to overcome the current political crisis,” the organization said.
Representatives of the Israeli government have also tried to resolve the crisis, according to Israeli media.
Sudan agreed last year to normalize its relations with the Jewish state.