Successful agricultural innovation mitigates impact of climate crisis in Africa

IBADAN and MEXICO CITY, February 17 (IPS) – February 17 – Africa’s smallholder farmers have no choice but to adapt to climate change: 2020 was the second hottest year on record, as droughts prolonged periods and explosive floods directly threaten the livelihoods of millions of people. By the 2030s, lack of rainfall and rising temperatures could make 40 percent of Africa’s maize area unsuitable for climate-vulnerable varieties grown by farmers, while maize remains the staple food. basic preferred and affordable for millions of Africans who survive on less than a few. income dollars per day.

Farmers across the continent understand that the climate crisis is affecting their crops and their “daily bread”. In sub-Saharan Africa, a growing number of people are chronically undernourished, with more than 21 percent of the population severely food insecure.

The global battle against climate change and all of its interconnected impacts requires a multisectoral approach to formulate comprehensive responses. For farmers in sub-Saharan Africa, especially smallholders, this means producing improved crop varieties that are not only high yielding, but also drought and heat tolerant, resistant to disease and insect pests, and can help minimize the risk of rainfed agriculture. conditions.

CGIAR, a global partnership involving many organizations committed to transforming food systems, has been at the forefront of technological innovation and deployment for many decades. The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IATI) are the two CGIAR research centers undertaking innovative research and development work on maize in Africa’s stress-prone environments. The successful development of improved climate-adaptable maize varieties for sub-Saharan Africa has been led by these two CGIAR centers which have implemented joint projects such as Drought Tolerant Maize for Africa (DTMA) and Stress Tolerant Maize for Africa (STMA) in partnership with a range of national and private partners in the main maize producing countries of East, Southern and West Africa. As part of the ten-year DTMA initiative, around 160 affordable and scalable maize varieties have been released.

It is estimated that high-yielding, stress-tolerant maize varieties, using CIMMYT / IITA maize germplasm released after 2007 (the year the DTMA project started), would be grown on 5 million hectares by 2020 in sub-Saharan Africa. The adoption of drought tolerant (DT) maize varieties has helped millions of people above the poverty line across the continent. For example, in drought-prone southern Zimbabwe, farmers using DT varieties in dry years were able to harvest up to 600 kilograms more maize per hectare – enough for nine months for an average family of six – than farmers who sowed conventional varieties.

The STMA project that followed DTMA also worked in sub-Saharan Africa, where 176 million people depend on maize for their nutrition and economic well-being. The project, which ended in 2020, and followed by a new project called Accelerating Genetic Gains for Maize and Wheat Improvement (AGG), developed new varieties of maize that can be grown successfully in drought, suboptimal soil fertility, heat stress and disease. and pests. As of 2020, CGIAR-related stress-tolerant maize varieties were estimated to be grown on more than 5 million hectares, benefiting more than 8.6 million smallholder farmers in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Kenya, farmers using the new maize varieties harvest 20 to 30 percent more grain than farmers without drought-tolerant seeds. Prasanna Boddupalli, director of CIMMYT’s Global Maize Program and CGIAR Maize Research Program, says it has a cascading effect on livelihoods – improving community nutritional intake, helping children return in school and reducing poverty.

In an interview with Gates Notes, Kenyan farmer Veronica Nduku, who has cultivated CIMMYT’s drought tolerant maize for 10 years, said she still harvests even when there is no rain.

In Zambia, a study by CIMMYT and the Center for Development Research showed that adoption of drought-tolerant maize can increase yields by 38 percent and reduce the risk of crop failure by 36 percent, even though three quarters of the farmers in the drought study during the survey.

In addition to improved maize varieties adapted to the climate, CIMMYT and IITA have developed maize varieties biofortified with provitamin A; vitamin A deficiency is very common in people in sub-Saharan Africa. These biofortified maize varieties, developed in partnership with HarvestPlus, are being deployed in targeted countries in sub-Saharan Africa in partnership with national programs and partner seed companies.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding this year, CGIAR unveiled its roadmap for a new 10-year strategy at the 2021 Online Climate Adaptation Summit, hosted by the Netherlands in January.

The new sustainable research strategy places climate change at the heart of its mission, with a focus on realigning food systems around the world, targeting five impact areas: nutrition, poverty, inclusiveness, climate adaptation and mitigation and environmental health.

Through food system transformation, resilient agrifood systems and genetic innovations, CGIAR’s ambition is to meet and go beyond the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a concerted global effort to radically realign food systems to achieve the 17 SDGs by 2030.

CGIAR warns that without more science-based interventions to align agriculture with climate goals, the number of undernourished people globally could exceed 840 million by 2030.

To reorient its efforts and invest in agricultural research that responds to the climate crisis, CGIAR is in the process of carrying out institutional reform. Now named “ One CGIAR ”, the dynamic reformulation of the CGIAR’s partnerships, knowledge, strengths and global presence aims for greater integration and greater impact in the face of the interrelated challenges facing today’s world. confronted with.

Scientific innovations in food, land and water systems will be deployed faster, on a larger scale and at a lower cost, with greater impact where they are needed most.

Groundbreaking progress to date would not have been possible without the generous funding of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Yet Bill Gates, who recognizes the critical role of the CGIAR in “feeding our future”, also recognizes that current levels of investment are not even half of what is needed.

Investments in maize breeding and seed system innovations must scale to keep pace with the capacity to withstand climate variability in sub-Saharan Africa, the most chronically undernourished region of the world, and ensure the food and nutrition security to millions of maize-dependent smallholders and limited resources and consumers.

At CIMMYT and IITA, we have invested in long-term breeding to increase genetic gains using many new tools and technologies. These efforts need to be further intensified.

Additional funding is also needed to reach smallholder farmers with quality seed of climate-resilient maize varieties. While 77 percent of Zambian households surveyed said they experienced drought in 2015, only 44 percent knew about drought-tolerant maize.

Recognizing that adopting new technologies and practices can be risky for resource-poor farmers who do not benefit from the protection of social safety nets in rich countries, CIMMYT encourages farmers, seed companies and other end users to be involved in the development process.

It is not enough to reduce carbon emissions. African farmers must adapt quickly to rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and violent and devastating floods. With higher yielding and stress tolerant maize varieties, smallholder farmers not only have the opportunity to tackle climate variability, diseases and pests, but can also effectively diversify their farms. This in turn will allow them to better adapt to climate change and to access a balanced and affordable diet. As climate change intensifies, so too should agricultural innovations. It’s time to take an “unusual business” approach.

