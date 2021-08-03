Suburban living worst for carbon emissions New research

Sabrina zwick

TOKYO, Aug 03 (IPS) – The writer is an associate researcher at the United Nations University. Work, education, entertainment, or just better connectivity draws all people to cities. By the end of this century, about 85% of the world’s population will live in cities.

There is speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic will slow this trend towards urbanization, but I think it is unlikely to stop it.

Cities remain the primary location for employment, education and cultural opportunities, and the continuous rise house prices in many European cities over the past year indicate that city life is still in high demand.

Some find this trend worrying, because – globally – urbanization has exacerbated the climate crisis, and cities are often accused of increasing energy use and carbon emissions.

The World Bank estimates that 80% of global GDP is produced in an urban environment. This translates into increased income, consumption and associated emission levels.

It is certain that a considerable part of the global carbon budget will be used for build new infrastructure, especially in fast growing cities. Other emissions take place as cities expand and land use changes, turning vegetation into urban land.

Sabrina Zwick On the other hand, cities cover only about 3% of the world’s land surface, whereas they currently represent 58% of the world’s population. This compact structure can generate emissions savings related to higher densities, connectivity, accessibility and land use.

Copenhagen and Amsterdam, for example, are great examples of cities that make good use of these compact structures and offer a low-emission lifestyle.

What could be better for the climate?

Rural houses are surrounded by nature, but are often larger than urban houses or apartments and the people who live there need cars to get around. Homes in the city are generally smaller and offer short distances, but also a world of shiny consumer goods, take-out, and entertainment options – at least in non-COVID times.

But what does this mean for individual carbon footprints: are they larger in the city or in the countryside, if the income level is similar?

To answer this question, my colleague Pablo Munoz and I looked at the consumption patterns of over 8,000 households in Austria. We grouped them into urban, semi-urban and rural areas, estimated their carbon footprint, and found that people living in urban areas had the smallest carbon footprint on average..

Residents of semi-urban areas had the largest carbon footprint, with those in rural areas in between.

The main difference we found is that the city dwellers we analyzed had lower direct emissions from transportation, heating and cooking. They had more indirect emissions, that is to say emissions rejected upstream of the production chain – by factories producing televisions for example.

But all in all, we found that emissions from city dwellers were still relatively low. Even controlling for other socio-economic factors including income, we found that people living in semi-urban areas in Austria emit around 8% more CO? than those in cities, and those in rural areas about 4% more.

This evidence that an urban lifestyle is the least carbon intensive in Austria is replicated by other studies for high income countries in Europe (such as the UK and Finland).

But that doesn’t mean that it applies everywhere: research shows that urbanization in low-income countries generally increases emissions.

This does not mean that we should discourage urbanization in these countries. One of the main reasons for this model is the income gap between urban and rural areas of these countries: higher urban incomes lead to increased consumption and resulting emissions.

In high-income countries, on the other hand, the income gap between urban and rural areas is much smaller because consumption levels are high everywhere. So, in countries like Austria or the UK, living in cities tends to be better for the climate, as dense living can reduce emissions from transport and heating.

Curse or cure

Does this mean that urbanization is good or bad in the long run? There is no simple answer to this. The link between urbanization and income, to take just one factor, is very complex.

Globally, we know that urbanization has been a driver of higher emissions. But results like ours give hope that urban living is the sustainable option after all, at least once countries reach a certain level of income and when they do it right.

The key to this is a strong commitment to climate action and its swift implementation. Governments around the world should make the most of the high densities, connectivity, accessibility and land in urban areas – and plan cities and their surroundings in smart and climate-friendly ways.

But efforts should not be limited to cities, as semi-urban areas are the worst in terms of emissions. This is especially true in light of rising housing prices in cities and a post-COVID digitized world, which are making suburbs increasingly attractive to many of us.

There are many ways to reduce emissions: good public transport and cycle lane systems, short distances to basic infrastructure, efficient buildings, and green heating and cooling systems are all proven ways to reduce costs. carbon.

In addition, carbon pricing can create incentives for greener value chains and more sustainable consumption. When planning land use, rural-urban migration trends and other behavioral aspects should be taken into account.

The way urban and rural areas are designed will affect people’s choices – such as their preferred mode of transportation – and associated emissions.

But at the end of the day, we as individuals determine our own consumption patterns and our carbon footprint can be large or small, whether we live in cities or elsewhere.

This work was partly supported by the Austrian Climate Research Program (ACRP) of the Austrian Climate and Energy Fund through the project “Innovative climate policy instruments to reduction consumer-based emissions to complete territorial emissions reduction efforts “.

