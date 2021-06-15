Study on “digital dumpsites” highlights growing threat to children (United Nations health agency)

In a statement to coincide with the launch, WHO Managing Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the threat to health was increasing, in line with the “growing tsunami of electronic waste”.

“Just as the world has come together to protect the seas and their ecosystems from plastic and microplastic pollution, we must come together to protect our most precious resource – the health of our children – from the growing threat of waste. electronic, ”he said. added.

A growing bunch

Discarded electronic devices, or e-waste, have become the fastest growing category of household waste in the world, according to the United Nations health agency.

The Global E-waste Statistics Partnership (GESP) said that of the 53.6 million tonnes produced globally in 2019, only 17.4% were recorded as collected and recycled appropriately.

Although the fate of the remaining electronic waste is unknown, it is unlikely that it was managed and recycled in an environmentally friendly manner.

On-the-job hazards

While some e-waste ends up in landfills, significant amounts are often shipped illegally to low- and middle-income countries where informal workers, including children and adolescents, collect, dismantle or use acid baths to extract metals. and valuable waste materials discarded. elements.

WHO said about 12.9 million women working in the informal waste sector are potentially exposed, along with their unborn children, to toxic residues.

Moreover, more than 18 million young people in the world – and some are only five years old – are said to be “actively engaged” in the industrial sector at large, of which the treatment of electronic waste represents only a small part.

“Devastating” impact

Informal methods of disposing of e-waste materials have been linked to a range of health effects, particularly in children, the WHO said.

The recycling of electronic waste has a particular impact on those at vital stages of physical and neurological development, with children, adolescents and pregnant women being the most vulnerable.

Children are more sensitive to toxic chemicals because they absorb pollutants relative to their size and, with not fully developed organs, are less able than adults to eradicate harmful substances.

“Inappropriate management of e-waste is… a growing problem that many countries do not yet recognize as a health problem,” said WHO lead author Marie-Noel Brune Drisse, warning that if no action is taken. ‘is taken now, “its impacts will have a devastating impact on children’s health and will weigh heavily on the health sector in the years to come”.

Poor management of electronic waste … a growing problem that many countries do not yet recognize as a health problem – WHO

Call to action

The report on children and digital dumps examines the multiple dimensions of the problem, the practical steps that the health sector and other relevant actors can take to address the insidious health risk.

He calls for binding action by exporters, importers and governments to ensure environmentally sound disposal of electronic waste and the health and safety of workers and communities.

The health sector is also called upon to reduce the harmful effects of electronic waste by strengthening the capacity to diagnose, monitor and prevent toxic exposures, and to advocate for better health data and research on the risks faced by patients. informal e-waste workers.

“Children and adolescents have the right to grow up and learn in a healthy environment, and exposure to electrical and electronic waste and their many toxic components undoubtedly has an impact on this right,” said Maria Neira, Director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health. .

“The health sector can play a role in providing leadership and advocacy, conducting research, influencing decision makers, engaging communities and reaching out to other sectors to demand that health issues be addressed. at the heart of electronic waste policies.