The annual honor for unusual achievement in science and humanities aims to make people laugh and then think.

It’s safer to carry rhinos through the air when they’re upside down, and you can determine a country’s level of corruption by measuring the obesity levels of its politicians, scientific studies have found. Ig Nobel Prizes.

A study on cat and human communication patterns, including purring, meowing and hissing, was also cited in the Biology category, which was among the award-winning results online Thursday night.

The prizes are awarded by Nobel laureates and are usually awarded to Harvard University, but this year marked the second edition of the online parody prizes.

Each winner received a paper trophy to assemble and a fake Zimbabwean $ 10,000 billion banknote, in keeping with the lightweight nature of the prize.

A choral meditation on how bridges bring people together was interspersed between the presentations.

“What I love about wildlife vets is that you really have to think on your feet and think outside the box,” said Robin Radcliffe, one of the authors of the African study who concluded that rhinos are transported safely on their backs.

“It takes a genius and creative and sometimes even a little crazy to move rhinos this way.”

The findings that people may have started growing beards to help cushion the impact of the blows have received the peace price.

Chewing gum and orgasms as effective decongestants were some of the other research topics that were honored, along with an experiment to find out why pedestrians don’t constantly collide with other pedestrians.

Susanne Schotz from Sweden won the Biology Prize for the analysis of variations in “purr, chirp, chatter, trill, tweedling, whisper, meow, whine, squeal, hiss, meow , howling, growling and other modes of cat-human communication ”and even showed some of the noises she had studied.

Marc Abrahams, the master of ceremonies and editor-in-chief of Annals of Improbable Research magazine, which produced the event, had the final say after the show.

“If you haven’t won an Ig Nobel Prize this year, and especially if you did, better luck next year,” he said.

In the history of the prize, Andre Geim is the only Nobel Prize winner Ig who became a Nobel Prize winner.

Geim received a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010 for the creation of graphene. A decade earlier, he had received the Nobel Prize for Ig 2000 for using magnets to levitate a frog.