Students drown while cleaning river in West Java, Indonesia

Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school trip to clean up a river in the Indonesian province of West Java.

Local officials said on Saturday that 150 students, aged 13 to 15, were helping clean the banks of the Cileueur River when 21 of them slipped into the water.

“The weather was good and there was no flash flooding,” said Deden Ridwansyah, head of the Bandung search and rescue bureau. “These children who drowned were holding hands. One of them slipped and the others followed.

Residents and a rescue team managed to save 10 of the students, who were sent to a nearby hospital.

All the victims have been found and the search was concluded on Friday evening.

Relatives of students, who drowned while participating in a trekking activity of a group of scouts along the Cileuleur River, leave the morgue of a regional hospital in Ciamis on Friday [Darra /AFP]

The students were apparently not wearing flotation devices.

Some reports said they were trying to cross the river, which is popular for rafting and indoor tubing, when they fell into it.

Rescuers used large orange inflatable rafts to search for casualties.

The rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

River hikes are prohibited for children and adolescents during the rainy season, which begins at the end of November.

In February last year, 10 scouts died after being swept away by a flash flood that also left nearly two dozen injured.