Stuck in crises, Lebanon marks one year since the explosion in Beirut

Hundreds of Lebanese marched in Beirut to mark a year since a cataclysmic port explosion ravaged the capital, protesting against impunity in the aftermath of the country’s worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy is failing. already in tatters.

Banks, businesses and government offices were closed on Wednesday as Lebanon marked a day of national mourning.

The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.

United in grief and anger, the families of the victims and other Lebanese were planning prayers and protests later in the day.

The explosion left at least 214 dead, according to official records, and thousands of injured.

It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history – the result of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate igniting after a fire broke out.

The explosion ravaged the city with such force that it caused a nationwide shake that was heard and felt as far as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, over 200 km (180 miles) away.

It quickly emerged in documents that the highly combustible nitrates had been stored haphazardly in a warehouse at the port alongside other flammable materials since 2014, and that several high-level officials over the years were aware of its presence and n did nothing.

“All we can do is protest”

A year later, there has been no accountability and the investigation has yet to answer questions such as who ordered the chemicals to be shipped and why authorities have ignored repeated internal warnings of their danger. .

A monument to symbolize justice is seen in front of towering grain elevators which were gutted during the huge explosion at the port [Hussein Malla/AP]

“It’s a day of pain and sorrow. It is the day we lost our loved ones, our loved ones and our children. We hope that all those who come down in solidarity with us respect our pain, ”said Ibrahim Hoteit, who lost his brother in the explosion and is now the spokesperson for families fighting for responsibility.

Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was one of the victims, told Al Jazeera that the victims must continue to seek justice.

“We demand that everyone be held accountable for their actions. So far we have nothing because they do not waive immunity, so we cannot continue the trial, ”Hasrouty said.

“I believe that politicians, and all those in charge, fear the people. If we put pressure on them, we can get justice… They are afraid that if they lift the immunity, they will be held accountable. All we can do is protest that they fear us more.

“We don’t want them to control us anymore. We no longer want a politician responsible for this explosion to be part of the government.

A huge metal hammer with the words “Act for Justice” was placed on a wall in front of the harbor with its shredded grain silos, near the words “My government did this” scrawled in black.

Flags flew at half mast above government institutions and embassies, and even medical laboratories and COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed.

Reflecting the raw anger against the country’s ruling class, posters attacking the authorities were hung on the facades of the disfigured buildings opposite the port.

“Here begins your end and our beginning,” read a poster that occupied the space of five floors of a skyscraper.

“Hostages of a murderous state,” read another.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr report from Beirut said that for the families of the victims seeking justice, “they face a political and security establishment, which clings to power.

“They are doing their best to escape justice,” Khodr said, adding that Judge Bitar was asking for immunities to be lifted, but “he can’t do everything.”

Politicians, officials, including the president, said they would lift immunities, “but for many Lebanese this is just talk,” Khodr said.

“If they really wanted to lift the immunities, they can hold a parliamentary session and lift the immunities so that these officials can be questioned. Many don’t think they can do much.

“It is a country with a culture of impunity … Political assassinations, bomb attacks [have occurred], there has never been an investigation, there have never been arrests and there has never been a trial, ”Khodr said.

“For people here, the only way to find out the truth is if there is an international investigation, but so far politicians are resisting it. “

The explosion, coupled with the devastating economic crisis, political stalemate and rising poverty, posed the most serious threat to the stability of the small country since its 1975-90 civil war.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Lebanese army said it had arrested a number of people on their way to the anniversary commemorations, saying they had in their possession a large number of weapons and ammunition.

International call for inquiry

In a broad investigative report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday called for an international investigation into the blast, accusing Lebanese authorities of trying to derail the investigation.

HRW said a lack of judicial independence, constitutional immunity for senior officials and a series of procedural and systemic flaws in the national investigation made it “unable to deliver justice credibly.”

At the same time, around forty heads of state and government, diplomats and heads of international organizations participated on Wednesday in a conference co-organized by France and the United Nations, hoping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to meet Lebanon’s growing humanitarian needs.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the virtual event was aimed at showing his support for the Lebanese people – not the authorities – and pledged that France would provide 100 million euros ($ 118.6 million) in the months to to come.