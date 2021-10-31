Struggling at home, Biden is supported by G20 trip abroad

ROME – President Biden closed a long weekend of diplomacy on Sunday with a boastful proclamation of America’s renewed strength on the world stage, claiming what he called breakthroughs on climate change, tax evasion and Iran’s nuclear ambitions at the end of a group of 20 summit that some of its biggest global adversaries lacked.

Driven by a three-day return to the interpersonal negotiations that defined his political career and again overcome emotionally by a prolonged Friday audience with Pope FrancisMr Biden shook off questions about his falling home poll numbers and projected new optimism for his faltering domestic policy agenda.

He smiled at the contradictions and obstacles to his long-term ambitions on issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And he claimed significant progress from a summit that produced a big victory for his administration – the approval of a global pact to set minimum corporate tax rates – as well as an agreement between the United States. and Europe, which will raise tariffs, including those on European steel and aluminum.

In other areas, such as climate change and the restoration of a nuclear power plant agreement with Iran, the summit resulted in few concrete actions.