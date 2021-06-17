‘Structural’ failure blamed for fatal Mexico metro crash

A series of construction faults in the viaduct caused the crash that left 26 people dead, a probe found.

An investigation into the Mexico City metro disaster revealed a series of construction faults in the collapsed viaduct, killing 26 people and sparking angry demands for justice.

The initial report released on Wednesday by Norwegian engineering firm DNV said a structural failure caused the elevated section to fail on May 3, causing a passenger train to crash.

The preliminary results, which were presented at a press conference by the Mexico City authorities, identified a number of shortcomings in the construction process.

These are “unfinished and / or poorly executed welds”, insufficient bolts and the use of different types of concrete.

Experts also found deformations and fractures in the beams of the collapsed section, injuring dozens of people and prompting accusations of negligence from devastated relatives.

The city’s newest metro line has been plagued by problems since it opened in 2012.

DNV, which has been hired by authorities to investigate the causes, plans to deliver two more reports on July 14 and August 30, Mexican director Eckhard Hinrichsen said at a press conference.

The investigation aims to establish whether the design and materials were appropriate, whether the construction was carried out according to the design and whether operation and repairs were factors in the accident.

Prosecutors are also investigating the disaster but have yet to release their findings.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she would set up a technical team to strengthen and repair the 24.5 km (15 mile) line.

Fury over the crash engulfed two of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s political proteges and the main candidates for his left-wing party’s candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Sheinbaum faces questions about whether the network has been properly maintained since taking office in 2018.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard oversaw the development and inauguration of the line in his former post as mayor of Mexico City from 2006 to 2012.

Ebrard said his administrative responsibility for the project ended when he left his job.

The problems in the elevated section of the track became known after a strong earthquake that rocked the capital in 2017, according to the senior diplomat.

Ebrard released a statement on Wednesday defending his role in the metro project, saying his office had organized an international tender to select construction companies.

He also set up an autonomous public entity to manage the project as well as a central committee and a technical sub-committee, and sought advice from Mexican engineering institutions, he added.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is also under close scrutiny from the disaster, as one of his companies was involved in building the collapsed section.

Lopez Obrador reiterated on Wednesday ahead of the report’s release that those responsible for the tragedy would be punished and pledged to support the rebuilding of the line.

He rejected suggestions from an employers’ association that the accident was linked to cuts in public spending.

Authorities were also criticized by one of the metro unions, which said its previous warning about damage to the viaduct was ignored.

Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, was built at a cost of around $ 1.2 billion, which is 70% more than originally planned.

In 2014, operations were suspended at 12 stations along the line for just over a year due to deterioration of the track, ties and ties.