Photograph: Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

This tremendous story of strong men since Mussolini makes it clear that despite a horrific pandemic and massive economic disruption, ordinary Democratic Americans must be more grateful than ever for this thanksgiving.

Related: Trump’s coup failed – but American democracy got scared

Comparing the gruesome and gruesome details of the reigns of Mussolini, Franco, Hitler, Gaddafi, Pinochet, Mobuto, Berlusconi and Erdoğan to the deeds and aspirations of New York University professor Donald Trump Ruth ben-ghiat makes a powerful argument that, on the frightening road of fascism, America has just come dangerously close to the point of no return.

Almost everything Trump has done has come straight from the authoritative playbook. Every dictator, for example, relied on the accomplishments of his predecessors.

“Just as Hitler carefully observed Mussolini’s actions,” Ben-Ghiat writes: “Gaddafi learned the same from the overthrow of the Egyptian monarchy by Lieutenant-Colonel Gamal Abdul Nasser in 1952”. Then, in the 1980s and 1990s, Ronald Reagan and Newt Gingrich served as role models for Europeans seeking a “more radical form of conservatism”. Gingrich’s 1994 contract with America was taken over a year later by the National Front, with his “contract for France with the French”. Berlusconi’s contract with the Italians followed six years later.

In Egypt, Nasser hired “former Nazi propagandists for their expertise in anti-Semitic messages.” In Zaire, from 1965, Mobutu Sese Seko’s media executives reimagined Leni Riefenstahl’s image of Hitler descending from the sky by opening the newscast each night with a photo of the dictator’s face, hovering in the clouds.

The parallels between Trump and his role models are endless. Ben-Ghiat writes: “Watch Trump retweet neo-Nazi propaganda, call for imprisonment [of Hillary Clinton] and leading her followers in loyalty oaths at rallies seemed all too familiar to her ”- and how that filled her with“ terror ”.

Before the Putin-Trump bromance, there was Putin and Berlusconi, smiling from Zavidovo to Sardinia. Trump’s way of talking about Mexicans was not much different from Hitler’s about Jews or Berlusconi’s about Africans. The Italian media mogul and prime minister himself was a pale imitation of Mussolini. In the pre-war period, he was responsible for the deaths of 700,000 Libyans, Eritreans, Somalis and Ethiopians.

The story continues

Every authoritarian regime has seen a crucial alliance between big business and the dictator, from Putin and his oligarchs to Hitler and German industrialists to Trump and the Wall Street elite. German businessman Ernst von Hanfstaengl, writes Ben-Ghiat, presented a “cleansed Hitler to the rich social circles that mattered” – just as Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman helped legitimize Trump with dozens of million in campaign contributions for him and his Republican. allies.

Like all of his role models, Ben-Ghiat sees in Trump a “desire to control and exploit everyone and everything for personal gain.” The men, women and children he rules are of value to him only to the extent that they… fight his enemies and publicly adore him. Propaganda allows him to monopolize the nation’s attention, and manhood kicks in as he presents himself as the ideal caring man.

The United States has done so much to promote authoritarianism abroad over the past 100 years, it is actually surprising that it has taken us so long before we have to face it at home.

When Mussolini was in desperate need of international legitimacy and economic aid in 1926, it was a fascist proselytist and JP Morgan partner Thomas Lamont who saved him, negotiating a $ 100 million US government loan. Fifty years later, Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger called on CIA Director Richard Helms to cry out “the Chilean economy”, so that General Augusto Pinochet could overthrow socialist Salvador Allende. Kissinger and William F Buckley have become staunch apologists for Pinochet, even as thousands have been tortured and gone missing.

Benito Mussolini tests a new type of gas bomb in Rome in 1935. Photograph: Keystone / Getty Images

In our time, Trump has never criticized Putin for poisoning his enemies or even putting bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan. He privately boasted of having saved the skin of Mohammed bin Salman, after the CIA concluded that the Saudi prince had ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist.

For Ben-Ghiat, the forced separation of nearly 70,000 children from their parents at the Mexican border “brings Trump’s practices into line with states like Hitler’s Germany and Pinochet’s Chile, where the children have been taken from Jewish, left-wing and native parents to be raised by more of the “appropriate” people… Citing freezing temperatures, 24-hour lights and a lack of hygiene and medical care, Dr Dolly Lucio Sevier compared the conditions “in the Texas camps” to those of the “torture facilities”. “

Related: Here’s something to thank this Thanksgiving for: our democracy survived | Art cullen

We can be grateful that the various criminals and white supremacists that Trump has chosen to occupy so many of the top positions have been too incompetent to sustain this descent into fascism any longer.

Most importantly, we owe gigantic thanks to the 80 million decent Americans who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is through their courage and determination that our severely corroded but still functioning democratic apparatus has proven its ability to survive. As Ruth Ben-Ghiat says too clearly, if we had gone further in this tunnel of four years of misfortune, none could have escaped it.