Strong and ‘close to the boss’ points of view: how the US envoy reshaped a conflict

Previous administrations, he said, had struggled simply to bring the Palestinians to the negotiating table. Waiting for the Palestinians to agree to talks before moving forward gave them a veto on the process, Friedman said, which only encouraged them to adopt unreasonable demands.

“A flood of refugees in Israel? It will never happen, ”he said. “Divide Jerusalem? That will never happen. Israel is giving up parts of its biblical heart? That will never happen.

He said the White House had “injected a much needed dose of realism into the Palestinian psyche about what is achievable and what is not.”

The Palestinians do not agree.

Husam Zomlot, who headed the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington until it closed, said Friedman’s sense of his accomplishments was illusory. Far from strengthening US influence in the conflict, he said, Friedman had reduced it to almost zero, virtually destroying any hope for a two-state solution.

“It was the American mafia in our Capitol,” he said, alluding to the recent insurgency in Washington. “Same logic, same behavior. It’s Friedman. And just as Congress has done, the Biden administration will have to completely wipe the floor off US-Palestinian relations and the peace process. “

Mr. Friedman asserted that the Trump peace plan, by setting requirements for financial transparency, human rights and other standards for Palestinians to achieve statehood, was in fact “a gift to the people. Palestinian “which would make their” quality of life much more bearable. . The warming of Israel’s relations with the Arab states, he argued, “would open the imagination of the Palestinians to what might be.”

He also insisted that the Trump administration has never sought to aid Mr. Netanyahu’s re-election campaigns – though his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, to name but one plum widely perceived as a campaign giveaway, or came just two weeks before the premiere. votes.