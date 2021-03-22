Strikes in northwestern Syria kill 1, cause damage

BEIRUT (AP) – Airstrikes at several sites in northwestern Syria, near the border with Turkey, have killed at least one person and set fire to several trucks used to distribute aid, officials said on Monday. opposition activists and a paramedical group.

The attacks at the end of Sunday angered Turkey, which had asked Russia to end the strikes immediately, Turkey’s defense ministry said, adding that Turkish troops had been put on alert.

Turkey and Russia are supporting rival parties in the 10-year conflict in Syria. The countries struck a deal last March that ended a Russian-backed government offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria.

Opposition activists claimed Russian fighter jets carried out the attacks near the Bab al-Hawa border post with Turkey on Sunday evening, hours after government artillery shelling hit a large hospital in a rebel-controlled city in northwestern Syria. Six patients, including a child, were killed. Medical staff were injured, forcing the facility to close its doors.

The Bab al-Hawa border post is a main point from which aid is channeled to rebel-held parts of northwestern Syria.

Idlib-based journalist Salwa Abdul-Rahman said one of the strikes struck an area near the town of Sarmada, setting fire to trucks used by aid workers to distribute aid.

“The places targeted were civilians without a military presence,” she said.

One person was killed in the strikes, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor and the opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White helmets.

Civil defense said that in addition to the trucks, the strikes targeted a cement plant. The truck fires were brought under control a few hours later.

A PA video from the area showed a dozen trucks on fire as members of the Civil Defense sprayed them with water.

Turkey’s defense ministry blamed Syrian government forces for the attack, saying it left several people injured.