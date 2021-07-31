Stranded Killer Whale survives with help from Good Samaritans

“It moved a bit slowly at first and meandered around a bit before pulling away,” Ms. Fair said.

It was a happy ending for the whale, which returned to the sea about six hours after being sighted on shore. Canadian authorities have confirmed the killer whale to be a Bigg’s Killer Whale of the “transient west coast” population.

The stranding came just a day after a mighty Magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Alaska. However, the earthquake, which was the largest in the country in 50 years, did not strand the whale, NOAA said.

Toa, an orphaned baby killer whale, suffered a different fate than the T146D after being stranded in New Zealand this month. Even though environmentalists fed the whale in a makeshift pool and volunteers spent days scouring the coast to find Toa’s family, the orca ultimately died.

In one of the greatest cases of whale stranding never registered in the world, Australian lifeguards last year checked in 108 of the 470 whales that landed on a large, secluded sandbar in the rugged Macquarie Harbor in Tasmania.

Live whale strandings are unusual but do occur from time to time, experts say.

Five whales, including T146D, have been recorded as stranded on the west coast over the past two decades, said Jared Towers, a researcher at Fisheries and Oceans Canada, a department, and Bay Cetology, a killer whale research organization.

“These whales were hunting seals or sea lions and just made a mistake and basically got stuck and then the tide went out,” he said.