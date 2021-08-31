Stranded in Kabul: US resident short of options

WASHINGTON – For more than a week, Samiullah “Sammy” Naderi, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, waited days and nights with his wife and son outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the hope to be cleared to depart on one of the dozens of daily flights to America.

“It’s 50 feet away,” Naderi, 23, said Sunday night in a short telephone interview, speaking in hesitant English, as gunshots crackled in the background. “Maybe the Taliban will let me in – maybe. “

But on Monday, after learning that no one else would be allowed through the airport gate, Mr Naderi and his family returned to their apartment in Kabul with no clear path to Philadelphia, where he has lived for the past year. .

“All flights are closed,” he said with an incredulous laugh. “I am scared.”

Mr. Naderi is among at least hundreds of U.S. citizens and potentially thousands of green card holders stranded in Afghanistan at the end of a 20-year war which resulted not in a reliable peace, but in a two-week military airlift that evacuated over 123,000 people.