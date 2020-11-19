World
Storm Iota kills more than 30 in Central America – Times of India
SAN SALVADOR: Iota’s death toll rose to over 30 on Wednesday after the storm triggered landslides, destroyed infrastructure and left thousands homeless in its wake across central America, revisiting the areas devastated by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago.
Iota made landfall Nicaragua as a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane on Monday, but its remnants will continue to be fatal until Thursday even as the largest Atlantic storm of 2020 calmed down over El Salvador.
The US National Hurricane Center has warned of “life-threatening flash floods” in parts of Central America, due to heavy rains from the Iota Tail.
“Floods and landslides in parts of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala could be exacerbated by saturated soils in place, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts, ”said NHC.
Nicaragua has so far suffered the highest number of deaths from Iota. The giant hurricane hit the country at its strongest on Monday, killing 18 people, including two children trying to cross a river in the south, authorities said.
The bodies of three of the victims were found after a landslide in northern Matagalpa department, and three others died in flooding in Carazo, to the west.
Among the 14 dead in Honduras, five members of the same family were killed when their home was washed away by a landslide in El Trapiche.
Two other people died in the Colombian Caribbean archipelago of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina, as well as a woman in the indigenous community of Ngabe Bugle in Panama, where around 2,000 people crouched in shelters even as the rains were beginning to diminish.
After blowing through Honduras, where it went from a hurricane to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 80 kilometers per hour, it swept through El Salvador on Tuesday.
A motorcyclist died after a tree was blown over, the Salvadoran government said. More than 800 people were evacuated from risk areas and placed in 230 shelters.
Roberto Gonzalez, a meteorologist with El Salvador’s Ministry of the Environment, told AFP that Iota suffered winds of up to 65 km / h as it moved west of the country, and that it should be downgraded to a Wednesday “low pressure system”.
In San Salvador, presidential official Carolina Recinos said “prevention work” as well as timely evacuations prevented the country from claiming more lives.
Iota became the only Atlantic hurricane this year to achieve Category 5 status – the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale – shortly before it made landfall in Nicaragua on Monday evening.
The hurricane made landfall in the same area as a Category 4 hurricane in early November, causing widespread flooding and landslides that killed 200 people across Central America.
Bilwi, the main city in the Caribbean region of northern Nicaragua, was devastated by the impact of Iota, just two weeks after being hammered by Eta.
“What Eta left standing, this hurricane came and finished it,” said a senior local government official. Yamil zapata.
He said Iota had demolished much of the infrastructure in the city of more than 40,000 people.
Thousands of people were left homeless, and electricity and water services were destroyed.
“The damage is really big,” Zapata said.
Trees were felled and roofs torn from homes, including a hotel, the Sinapred relief agency said. The dock in the coastal town had been washed away.
Authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras on the immediate path of the storm.
The Atlantic has had a record storm season this year, with 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes.
Warmer seas caused by climate change make hurricanes stronger longer after they arrive on land, scientists say.
