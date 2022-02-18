Storm Eunice Slams Northern Europe With Dangerously High Winds
A potentially life-threatening storm battered parts of Britain and Northern Europe on Friday with damaging high winds, causing widespread travel disruptions, closing schools and knocking out power. The storm, called Eunice, was expected to be the worst to hit the region in 30 years, weather officials said.
Britain’s national weather service, the Meteorological Office, issued rare red weather warnings, meaning a threat to life, for southern England and parts of Wales through Friday afternoon. Belgium and the Netherlands also issued severe weather warnings.
A wind gust of 122 mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, which if confirmed would be the country’s highest ever, the Met Office said.
Richard Miles, a spokesman for the Met Office, said on Friday that the storm was going to be more significant than any since one in January 1990 that killed dozens of people in England.
Scores of schools districts along the southern and western coasts of Britain were closed Fridayand attractions in and around London, including the London Eye, were also forced to close because of dangerous winds. Plans for Prince Charles to visit Newport and Swansea, on the south coast of Wales, were also canceled Friday in the “interest of public safety.”
A wider swath of the United Kingdom was under an amber warning, indicating a high risk for power outages, damage to buildings and trees, the Met Office said. Windy conditions could also scatter debris along beaches.
The northern edge of the storm was expected to bring the risk of snow to parts of Britain, and some areas could see blizzard conditions.
In the Netherlands, rail service was temporarily suspended, and professional soccer games on Friday were postponed. In Belgium, some schools closed early because of the storm.
The storm was expected to clear out by the end of the day, Mr. Miles said, but conditions will remain windy over the weekend.
The storm comes after another, Dudley, knocked out power across parts of Britain and Northern Europe and sent waves crashing through a ferry in Hamburg, Germany, causing damage.
Claire Moses contributed reporting from Amsterdam.