Storm Eunice Slams Northern Europe With Dangerously High Winds

A potentially life-threatening storm battered parts of Britain and Northern Europe on Friday with damaging high winds, causing widespread travel disruptions, closing schools and knocking out power. The storm, called Eunice, was expected to be the worst to hit the region in 30 years, weather officials said.

Britain’s national weather service, the Meteorological Office, issued rare red weather warnings, meaning a threat to life, for southern England and parts of Wales through Friday afternoon. Belgium and the Netherlands also issued severe weather warnings.

A wind gust of 122 mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, which if confirmed would be the country’s highest ever, the Met Office said.

Richard Miles, a spokesman for the Met Office, said on Friday that the storm was going to be more significant than any since one in January 1990 that killed dozens of people in England.