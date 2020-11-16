Store accused of shaming fat for calling plus size women’s clothing ‘rotten’
HONG KONG – “Slim”. “Magnificent.” “Rotten.” “Extra Rotten.” “Rotten to the core.”
These were the size descriptions for women’s clothing, ranging from small to XXL, that a Taiwanese chain, RT-Mart, slapped on the measurements of the charts at one of its supermarkets in China.
It sparked a furore last week in a country where gross shame is common on the internet and in advertising, and where institutionalized definitions of beauty and femininity are narrow.
The graphic was first noticed by a customer who turned to Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform, to criticize the retailer, according to local information. “Help me!” the client wrote. “I was amazed when I saw this on an RT-Mart site today. I feel completely rotten.
Soon, map photos, which said the clothes were intended for women between the ages of 18 and 35, began circulating online on November 11. Singles Day, an annual online shopping extravaganza concocted by e-commerce giant Alibaba as an alternative to Valentine’s Day. Alibaba is a major shareholder from RT-Mart.
Consternation and anger over size descriptions erupted in China. “We shouldn’t raise thinness as the standard of beauty,” a blogger who uses the “Is This a Joke?” Handle wrote. “Even though a person’s weight might be in the highest category, you can’t just put them in the ‘rotten to the core’ category.”
The issue of bodily shame has attracted scrutiny around the world as women have increasingly focused on fitness and acceptance of their bodies, as well as impossible standards of beauty. In China, many are starting to question an aesthetic that has been touted as the ideal of Chinese women – “Pale, thin and young.”
In 2016, after women – and some men – on social media started posting photos of their size behind a vertical sheet of A4 paper to boast of their small sizes, others have mounted a different campaign. A social media user named Zhai Ruoyi wrote on Weibo: “How can you have an A4 size?” I have A4 legs! And Zheng Churan, a feminist, posted a photo with the paper held horizontally and the message, “I love my fat waist.”
Clothing brands have long been accused of fueling unattainable beauty standards. J. Crew’s XXXS and triple zero sizes for women have been criticized for normalizing an unrealistic and unhealthy look. The company said in 2014 that the sizes were created due to growing demand from customers at its Hong Kong stores, which both closed this year.
Some social media users have questioned why RT-Mart would want to sabotage its sales with such polarizing language. Others saw the graphic as a failed attempt at humor. Still others saw it as emblematic of a larger problem regarding bodily standards.
“Two of the most nauseating standards in society: female numbers and male height,” a blogger named Laphro said on Weibo.
Jen Chen, a reporter from the Chinese city of Jinan, noted in a Weibo blog post that sizes – S, M, L, XL, and XXL – correspond to Mandarin adjectives that sounded similar – shou, mei, lan, xi lan, xi ba lan. She said another word for big – liang, or attractive – would have been much more attractive.
RT-Mart, which operates a few hundred supermarkets in mainland China, later apologized, saying it was “deeply sorry for the poorly worded marketing material and the infringement it caused.”
The company added that it had removed the problematic sign, noting that it was in only one store, the location of which has not been identified.
Some of the anger appears to have been directed at the chain’s Taiwanese owners, as tensions grow between Beijing and the autonomous island, China claims. A few users found the chain’s apologies insufficient and said they would boycott its big box stores for offending customers in mainland China.
China Women’s News, a newspaper owned by the state agency All-China Women’s Federation, published an editorial Saturday with the scorching headline, “The Chain of Evil and Vulgar Bodily Shame is on its way to ruin.”
He said RT-Mart was “playing with fire” and “these basic methods give off the rotten smell of death,” the newspaper said.
It’s a question that permeates many aspects of Chinese society, including job advertisements, which often stipulate height, weight and “attractiveness” requirements for women. In a 2015 job posting, Alibaba said applicants should have “a good, recognizable appearance.” He deleted the post after arousing anger online.
Aesthetics even crept into the heyday of athletics – the Olympics. Ushers hired for the Beijing 2008 Games they were told they were to have a “standard body shape with good proportions”, and only those between 5’6 and 5’10 were considered. (The average height of Chinese women is 1.50 meters.)
The height requirements in some arenas extend to men as well: men 2019 Chinese National Day military parade march was expected to be 5ft 9-6ft, state media reported.
Afra Wang, host of the Chinese-language pop culture podcast “Loud Murmurs”, doubted the backlash against bodily humiliation would lead to major cultural changes. She said in a phone interview that the language celebrating the diversity of bodies was superficial and limited at best.
“Body positivity is still a very peripheral subject”, she said, adding: “I see no sign of social change”
Slimming as a selling point remains a powerful lure.
Brandy Melville, a brand that offers one size – very small – for all of its clothing, opened a store in Shanghai last year and has since gained a large following among young women in China. This year, a series of videos have appeared on Douyin, a Chinese app similar to TikTok. They showed young women weigh themselves out and calculate when they’d lose enough weight to fit into the brand’s crop tops and 24-inch jeans.
