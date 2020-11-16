Store accused of shaming fat for calling plus size women’s clothing ‘rotten’

Consternation and anger over size descriptions erupted in China. “We shouldn’t raise thinness as the standard of beauty,” a blogger who uses the “Is This a Joke?” Handle wrote. “Even though a person’s weight might be in the highest category, you can’t just put them in the ‘rotten to the core’ category.”

The issue of bodily shame has attracted scrutiny around the world as women have increasingly focused on fitness and acceptance of their bodies, as well as impossible standards of beauty. In China, many are starting to question an aesthetic that has been touted as the ideal of Chinese women – “Pale, thin and young.”

In 2016, after women – and some men – on social media started posting photos of their size behind a vertical sheet of A4 paper to boast of their small sizes, others have mounted a different campaign. A social media user named Zhai Ruoyi wrote on Weibo: “How can you have an A4 size?” I have A4 legs! And Zheng Churan, a feminist, posted a photo with the paper held horizontally and the message, “I love my fat waist.”

Clothing brands have long been accused of fueling unattainable beauty standards. J. Crew’s XXXS and triple zero sizes for women have been criticized for normalizing an unrealistic and unhealthy look. The company said in 2014 that the sizes were created due to growing demand from customers at its Hong Kong stores, which both closed this year.

Some social media users have questioned why RT-Mart would want to sabotage its sales with such polarizing language. Others saw the graphic as a failed attempt at humor. Still others saw it as emblematic of a larger problem regarding bodily standards.