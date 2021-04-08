Stop panicking: you probably already have some type of vaccine passport

On Monday, TV personality Dr. Drew tweeted his opposition at COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine passports, saying, “These vaccine passports separate people and deprive them of their freedom to travel abroad. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid, but how would you feel if international travel required other vaccinations as well? “

Tuesday, He came back – but for thousands of people on Twitter, that seemed like a good question.

It’s not.

As vaccine passports have become the last flashpoint of COVID-19 pandemic, most people already have documentation proving that they have been vaccinated against certain diseases. And many public health experts say such evidence will be key to getting life back to normal while preventing future outbreaks of COVID-19.

“People have been in pain for over a year and want their lives back,” Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University, told BuzzFeed News. “They want to go to restaurants, see movies, travel to see their loved ones and go back to work. Vaccine passports offer a path to a faster and safer return to normal life. “

As vaccines are increasingly distributed, the prospect of COVID-19 vaccine passports is becoming a reality for many people. The European Union is likely to launch them in June. Israel, who lead the great nations in vaccines administered so far, has already introduced one. China has one too. UK debate its own version. New York State has a voluntary programExcelsior Pass»That shows proof of vaccination or a negative test for access to sporting events, concert halls and businesses. At least eight major airlines are working on a version of a coronavirus passport, as is Walmart.

More … than 64 million people, or nearly 1 in 5 Americans, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

But the federal government – including Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases – has so far clarified it will not lead the efforts produce a national passport for vaccines. Instead, it is work at the corral the more than a dozen versions under development in the private sector.

Many Republican leaders have opposed such measures, suggesting they would constitute government overreach. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday signed an executive order banning the use of COVID-19 vaccination passports in the state. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Sunday told CNN that he also opposed it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday joined in.

“The passport is a good idea,” Howard Markel, pediatrician and medical historian, told BuzzFeed News. “The way it has become politicized is very disturbing and difficult for public health professionals to understand.”

This politicization has had a real impact. A recent poll found that only 50% of US residents would support a voluntary document that verifies vaccination.