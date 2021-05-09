‘Stop killing us’: Rio favela residents demand answers after raid

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Monica Cunha felt she needed to talk. That’s why the activist joined a group of other mothers – all of whom have lost children to Brazilian state violence in recent years – to speak out against the brutality in Rio de Janeiro. deadliest police operation checked in.

“We are disgusted,” said Cunha, who still lives with the scars of losing her son in a police raid 15 years ago, of violence in the Jacarezinho favela last week. “Not in 15 years, have I seen a demonstration of this magnitude for the murders of teenagers. These boys are human; they have a name and a first name. We say no to these murders.

Holding banners that read “Stop killing us!”, The mothers were among a crowd of around 100 activists who gathered at the entrance to Jacarezinho on Friday morning. Less than 24 hours earlier, the impoverished and sprawling favela had awakened to gunfire.

Dozens of civilian and federal police broke into the Northern Zone slum in an operation they said targeted drug traffickers. Residents said they felt terrified and trapped as grenades exploded in the streets and helicopters circled over their red brick homes during an hour-long operation that resulted in 28 deaths – mainly young men.

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemicAs night fell on Friday, thousands of human rights and youth activists took the metro to Jacarezinho, about 18 km (11 miles) from Rio’s iconic Copacabana beach, to denounce the violence and demand the end of police impunity. The crowded streets were lit with candles. “Stop the slaughter in the favelas!” cried the crowd.

Identify bodies

After identifying a 48-year-old policeman killed in the operation, Rio police released the identity of the other 27 people killed on Saturday. The Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police and the State Prosecutor’s Office, the body responsible for police oversight, said the operation was “flawless” after investigations by the authorities. Intelligence revealed that children and adolescents were being recruited to join the favela-dominating drug faction Comando Vermelho.

Civilian police said in a note Thursday that they had been ordered to jail 21 “suspected criminals”.

The Rio de Janeiro State Human Rights Commission (OAB-RJ), an independent and judicial commission, told Al Jazeera that families in the favela had identified the bodies of 16 people killed in the police raid on Friday, before police revealed the names. of those who were killed. They were men between the ages of 18 and 34.

Commission President Alvaro Quintao said more bodies arrived late Friday afternoon.

“Police jailed and shot dead six young men on the suspect list, but at least 13 of those killed were unrelated to the original investigation,” Quintao said. “We can already say with certainty that not all were criminals. Some on the list had committed previous crimes but had already served a sentence. “

People hold a Brazilian flag, with ‘Genocidal State’ written on it, during a demonstration against police violence in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 8 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Photographs taken by locals and shared with Al Jazeera showed police were taking bodies away. The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights mentionned Friday, having received “worrying information according to which, after the events, the police did not take measures to preserve the evidence at the scene of the crime, which could hamper the investigations into this murderous operation”.

Government response

Police have denied any wrongdoing or “execution-type killings” – as have human rights groups alleged – during the operation in Jacarezinho. They say they were acting in self-defense.

Brazilian government officials, including Vice President Hamilton Mourao, also insisted that those killed were “all criminals” – without providing any evidence or detailing the crimes they allegedly committed. “Unfortunately, these drug trafficking gangs are real narco-guerrillas, they control certain areas,” Mourao said on Friday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who said last year that criminals should “die like cockroaches,” posted on social media on Friday an image of five rifles, one submachine gun, two guns. hunting and six grenades seized during the raid. He said anyone who defends criminals is a “vagabond”.

But locals, human rights activists and criminalists say the delay in releasing the names of the victims suggested police knew not all of those killed were criminals.

“There is no death penalty in Brazil. Even if they were suspects, the police cannot decide who lives and who dies. They have yet to be tried, ”said Renata Sousa, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) who is working on a special commission of inquiry into extreme poverty.

The state’s public affairs ministry said in a note Thursday evening that it would investigate any abuse complaints and initiate a criminal investigation through the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office. But the UN demanded an independent investigation and criticized the “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force in police operations in Rio.

‘A massacre’

Bruno Fernandes, a criminal lawyer and professor at Rio de Janeiro State University, told Al Jazeera that investigations would likely focus on the background to the operations and which police officers were involved in the deaths.

Fernandes said deaths during police operations are considered justified if the lives of police or civilians are in imminent danger. But he said shooting at unarmed people or anyone who did not open fire is illegal.

Residents of Favela and local media said many of those killed were trying to escape, were unarmed, attempted to surrender and were shot inside homes.

“Many residents said some of the young men tried to negotiate and surrender, but were shot anyway. Others were taken to family homes and shot. There were puddles of blood. It was a massacre, ”Sousa said.

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin also raised concerns about the violence.

In a letter to the director of the prosecution on Friday, Fachin said a video of the police operation appeared to show “arbitrary execution.” The judge said he must stay informed of the investigation so those responsible can be held accountable.

Police exit an armored vehicle during an operation against suspected drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro on May 6 [File: Silvia Izquierdo/Reuters]

The deadly raid took place despite a decision by Fachin in June 2020, banning police operations in the favelas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban includes a ban on the use of helicopters except in “absolutely exceptional circumstances”.

According to a report by Ceni, a research group at Federal University Fluminense (UFF), raids in the favelas fell by 70% in the first two months after Fachin’s order, but exploded again in October.

Activists blamed Rio de Janeiro state governor Claudio Castro, who took office that month, for the increase after appointing a new Rio civil police commissioner. Allan Turnowski, in one of his first interviews, said he would not respect the ban and defended the use of tanks in the favelas.

“ Invisible ” deaths

For locals and activists, the bloody events in Jacarezinho are just one example of the countless “invisible” deaths from raids by police forces in Rio – one of the most violent in the world.

Fogo Cruz, a tech company that monitors police violence, reported that more than 1,000 people have been killed in 275 police raids in Rio de Janeiro state over the past five years. The Institute of Public Security, a state research body, has also found that one death has occurred as a result of clashes with police in the state every 10 hours since 1998, but that police is rarely held to account.

A 2015 Amnesty International report that analyzed 220 investigations into 2011 police killings in Rio de Janeiro state found that 183 of those investigations were still ongoing four years later.

Still, locals and activists are hopeful that international pressure could bring justice to the families of Jacarezinho’s young men – and provide action to deal with Rio’s chronic violence and public safety crisis.

“How can an operation that ends with the massacre of 28 people be considered a success,” asked Cunha, the local activist.

Residents take pictures of blood in the street after the police operation in Jacarezinho [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]