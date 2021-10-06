Stop calling the military budget a defense budget

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, October 06 (IPS) – It is bad enough that the mainstream media consistently calls the Pentagon budget a “defense” budget. But the fact that progressives in Congress and even many anti-war activists are doing the same is an indication of how deeply the nation’s war-state mindsets are embedded in the political culture of the United States.

The misleading first name of the Ministry of Defense does not justify the use of “defense” as an adjective for its budget. On the contrary, the ubiquitous use of phrases like “defense budget” and “defense spending” – almost always written with a lowercase “d” – reinforces the false notion that equates gigantic US military operations with defense. . In the real world, the United States spend more money on his army than the next 10 countries all together. And most of these countries are military allies. What about military bases abroad?

The United States currently has 750, while Russia has about two dozen and China has a. The author of the flagship book “Base Nation”, David Vine, professor at the American university, has just co-wrote a report which points out that “the United States has at least three times more bases abroad than all the other countries combined”.

These US bases abroad “cost taxpayers about $ 55 billion a year.” At the start of this fall, Vine Noted that President Biden “perpetuates endless US wars” in countries like “Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Yemen” while exacerbating “warring tensions with China with military build-up with the Australia and the United Kingdom ”. Is all this funded through a “defense” budget? I’m calling George Orwell. As Orwell wrote in a 1946 trial, political language “is designed to make lies ring true and murder respectable, and to make the pure wind appear solid.” In 2021, the hot air blowing forcefully through America’s mass media is so continuous that we hardly tend to think about it.

But euphemisms would hardly make sense for those in distant lands for whom terrifying and deadly drone attacks and other components of american air wars speak of life and death rather than political language. You might consider the Pentagon murder on August 29 10 Afghan civilians including seven children with a drone attack as being a case of “respectable” murder, or negligent homicide, or simple “collateral damage”.

Likewise, you can look at numbers like 244 124 – a credible low-end estimate the number of civilians killed directly during the “war on terror” in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq – and think of them as mere data points or representing individuals whose lives are as precious as yours. But in any case, from the point of view of the United States, it is an exaggeration to assert that the billions of dollars spent on the ongoing war in several countries are in a budget which can rightfully be called “defense”. Until 1947, the official name of the central military agency of the United States government was the War Department. After an interim mark of two years (with the awkward name National Military Establishment), it was renamed the Department of Defense in 1949.

In this case, it was the same year as the release of Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984”, telling the story of a totalitarian regime still at war with double-talk slogans that included “War is war. is peace ”. Today, the Ministry of Defense remains a proper name in appropriate capital letters. But the official name of the department does not make it true. To call her massive and growing budget a “defense” budget is nothing less than internalized corruption of language that undermines our ability to think clearly and speak frankly.

While such gnawed language cannot be faulted for the existence of sloppy thinking and degraded speech, it regularly facilitates sloppy thinking and degraded speech. Let’s blow away the linguistic fog. The Pentagon budget is not a “defense” budget.

Norman Solomon is the National Director of RootsAction.org and author of many books including War made easy: how presidents and pundits keep killing us. He was a delegate for Bernie Sanders of California at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. Solomon is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

