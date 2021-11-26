World
Stop Air Travel With Places With New Variant Of Covid: EU Chief – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The Director General of the European Union called on Friday for the suspension of air links to places where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also said that vaccine producers are forced to adjust their jabs as soon as new variants emerge. She spoke of the news of a new variant detected in South Africa shook world markets.
“It is now important that all of us in Europe act very quickly, decisively and united,” she said, calling for ME citizens to get vaccinated and improve their protection with booster injections.
“All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a better understanding of the danger posed by this new variant,” she said.
Von der Leyen spoke after Belgium – an EU member country and the seat of the EU institutions – confirmed a first case of the B.1.1.529 variant on its soil.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also said that vaccine producers are forced to adjust their jabs as soon as new variants emerge. She spoke of the news of a new variant detected in South Africa shook world markets.
“It is now important that all of us in Europe act very quickly, decisively and united,” she said, calling for ME citizens to get vaccinated and improve their protection with booster injections.
“All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a better understanding of the danger posed by this new variant,” she said.
Von der Leyen spoke after Belgium – an EU member country and the seat of the EU institutions – confirmed a first case of the B.1.1.529 variant on its soil.