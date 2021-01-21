Stolen old coins returned after church confession in Italy

The anonymous penitent, presumed to be the thief himself, asked the priest to return the 208 pieces to the Archaeological Park of Paestum near Naples.

The anonymous penitent, alleged to be the thief himself, asked the priest to return the loot to the Archaeological Park of Paestum near Naples.

He insisted that the parts should be handed over personally to the site’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the park said in a statement.

“This is the last restitution by someone who has remorse” for stealing things, the statement added.

An anonymous person had an envelope containing more than 200 ancient coins delivered through the confessor priest of a parish in the region This is the latest in a series of returnshttps://t.co/r2EXmj7juw pic.twitter.com/k5RvsXU2tE – Archaeological Park of Paestum (@paestumparco) January 21, 2021

Translation: An anonymous person sent an envelope with more than 200 ancient coins through a priest. This is the latest in a series of returns.

Of the 208 coins returned, seven were fake, but most of the rest date from the third century BC, until the end of the fourth century AD.

Paestum, originally a Greek colony which was later conquered by the Romans, has three of the best-preserved Greek temples in the world.

It is not uncommon for people to return stolen items from Italian archaeological sites, sometimes after decades.

The former director of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city, said that sometimes people dismiss them for fear of being cursed.