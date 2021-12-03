Stocks crash as Omicron worries persist, investors turn to safe-haven stocks

Markets also digested comments earlier in the week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the U.S. central bank would consider ending bond purchases a few months earlier than expected.

Global equity markets weakened on Friday, as benchmark bond yields dropped their earlier gains after data showed US job growth slowed significantly in November and markets remained volatile as a result. for investors to assess the implications of the novel variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

After opening higher, the main Wall Street indices quickly turned negative in morning trading. European markets also lost gains. MSCI’s stock gauge across the world fell 0.52%.

Omicron has gained a foothold in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Middle East and Europe and has reached seven of South Africa’s nine provinces, where it was first identified. Many governments have tightened travel rules to prevent the variant from entering.

“The main problem is this whole Omicron variant. There are enormous amounts of uncertainty out there, ”said Randy Frederick, vice president of commerce and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas in the United States. “Volatility means big moves back and forth and we’ve had a lot of bull days and a lot of bear days which are both really big here just last week… The market is a little treacherous.”

The US Department of Labor said non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 210,000 jobs last month, well below the 550,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had predicted, but the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%, suggesting the labor market is tightening quickly. .

“On the surface the numbers were disappointing as they fell short of expectations, but it was not a weak report,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.78 points, or 0.35%, to 34,518.01, the S&P 500 lost 33.34 points, or 0.73%, to 4,543.76 and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 244.47 points, or 1.59%, to 15,136.85.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.43%.

The data caps a turbulent week as investors weigh the implications of the Omicron variant and what it means for growth, inflation and, ultimately, central bank policy.

US Treasury yields were mixed in choppy trading after initially falling on closely watched employment data.

Oil prices have climbed after the producer group OPEC + (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) said it could revisit its policy of increasing production in the short term if demand for oil s ‘was collapsing due to a growing number of lockdowns linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

US crude recently rose 3.11% to $ 68.57 a barrel and Brent to $ 72.03, up 3.39% on the day.