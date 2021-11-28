Still “unclear” if the Omicron COVID variant is more transmissible or more severe than Delta: WHO

Experts from the United Nations health agency have said researchers in South Africa and around the world are currently conducting studies to better understand aspects of Omicron, but at this time it is not clear if it is more transmissible compared to other variants including Delta. .

“The number of people testing positive has increased in parts of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether it is due to Omicron or other factors,” WHOTechnical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) explained in a report.

The Group also underlined that it is not clear whether infection with Omicron causes more serious illness compared to infections with other variants.

“Although preliminary data suggests that there is an increase in hospitalization rates in South Africa, this may be due to the increase in the overall number of people infected, rather than a specific infection with Omicron,” the experts said.

They added that there is currently no information to suggest that Omicron is causing different COVID-19[female[feminine symptoms.

Higher risk of re-infection

However, TAG-VE reiterated that preliminary evidence indicates that people who have had COVID-19 before could be re-infected more easily with Omicron compared to other worrisome variants.

So far, the infections initially reported have been in younger individuals who tend to have milder disease, “but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take anywhere from a few days to several weeks,” the experts said.

The group stressed that it is working with partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on vaccines, the effectiveness of current PCR tests and existing treatments, but more information is still needed.

Keep the borders open and follow the science

As a growing number of countries have imposed flight bans on southern African countries over concerns over the Omicron variant, the United Nations health agency urged them to follow the evidence and the International Health Regulations calling for “the borders to remain open”.

While travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, “They place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods”, the agency said in a statement released on Sunday.

“If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive and should be scientifically based, in accordance with the International Health Regulations, which are a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by more than 190 countries,” he stressed. ‘WHO.

As investigations continue on the Omicron variant, the UN agency recommends that countries take a scientific and risk-based approach and put in place measures that can limit its possible spread.

“With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity. COVID-19 is constantly operating our divisions. We can only beat the virus if we work together to find solutions, ”said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Flight bans have been imposed on countries in southern Africa, but so far only two have detected the new variant. Meanwhile, countries in other regions such as Europe have reported cases of Omicron.