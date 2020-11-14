Still provocative, Trump greets crowds of supporters in the US capital

Donald Trump welcomed hundreds of supporters to the US capital on Saturday, as the president still refuses to concede defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the wake of the November 3 election.

Trump was greeted with cheers and applause as his limousine left the White House for Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday morning. Some attendees climbed walls and other structures to see the President’s motorcade on a tour around nearby Liberty Square.

The protesters, who gathered for various events, including what has been dubbed a ‘Million MAGA [Make America Great Again] March “chanted” USA! USA! “,” We want Trump! We want Trump! And “Four more years!” Four more years! “.

Echoing Trump himself, many supporters of the Republican leader have refused to acknowledge the results of the US presidential election, saying they believe widespread fraud has taken place. This claim was dismissed by experts and election officials as baseless.

Pro-Trump rallies were due to take place in cities across the country on Saturday to show support for the president, who did nothing but a public address since Biden was declared the winner of the vote last Saturday.

Supporters of President Donald Trump applaud alongside the presidential motorcade at the Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington, DC [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Walk Darion Schaublin, 26, told AFP news agency he left Columbus, Ohio, to join the walk in Washington, DC.

“The whole system is rigged… the way information gets to people, it’s filtered through those channels, so the truth never actually comes out,” Schaublin said.

“There’s a good chance… he won’t get a second term – and I’m not sure whether that is legitimate,” he added.

Right-wing militias like the Proud boys also planned to hold rallies in the capital on Saturday, prompting a strong security presence in anticipation of clashes with anti-Trump protesters.

Meanwhile, in protest at Saturday’s march, opponents on social media sought to create confusion by flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch and #MarchforTrump hashtags with photos of pancakes.

Refusal to concede

U.S. news agencies, including the Associated Press, cast Biden as the winner in the Nov. 7 presidential election, but Trump has remained defiant, refusing so far to concede or cooperate in the transition to a new one. administration.

In the United States, it is the norm for presidents to concede on the basis of news agency projections.

Biden’s victory saw thousands of his supporters take to the streets across the country, occasionally clashing with Trump supporters in major battlefield states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Since then, the Trump campaign has launched a series of legal challenges widely regarded as long shots. Meanwhile, Georgia has launched an audit of the state’s presidential election results, with Biden currently leading Trump by 14,000 votes.

Even without Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, Biden leads Trump 290 electoral votes to 232 votes. Trump is expected to modify results in several states to reduce Biden’s lead to less than 270 electoral votes – the victory threshold.

Trump has so far refused to concede the presidential election, which is the norm after victory is projected for a candidate [Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump, who has repeatedly falsely claimed victory in the contest, casually admitted his precarious position during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

“Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell,” said Trump, who baselessly alleged widespread fraud and voting irregularities, contradicts by state election officials and its own intelligence officers.

Biden, for his part, is pushing his transition forward and has paid little attention to Trump’s resistance, which he called ” embarrassment“.

Biden has said he will take office on January 20 and that “nothing is going to stop” the transfer of power.