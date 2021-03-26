Stickybombs, the last weapon in the arsenal of war in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Sticky bombs slapped on cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the latest weapons terrorizing Afghans in this increasingly lawless country, as Washington seeks a responsible exit after decades of war.

The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanical workshops for little money, are used by activists, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have exploded in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.

President Joe Biden’s administration has alternated between cajoling and harsh words – even with a ready-made peace proposal – to rush the Taliban and the Afghan government to an end to the conflict. In the Afghan capital last weekend, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said America wanted a “responsible end” to the relentless war in Afghanistan. But in the meantime, the violence escalates and occasionally takes a new turn, like sticky bombs.

Kabul, a city traumatized by war, has been the scene of numerous suicide and gunfire attacks. But the intensive use of sticky bombs is relatively recent, said former interior minister Masoud Andarabi. “What’s new is that they (the attackers) created a simple model,” he said, noting that the sticky bombs are easy to make for around $ 25 and easy to carry.

Some victims are targeted, while others appear to have been chosen at random, with the aim of terrorizing an entire population, Andarabi said. One of the motives appears to be to undermine confidence in peace efforts among ordinary Afghans, with the Taliban and the government blaming each other for the chaos.

The campaign had an impact, leaving motorists navigating Kabul’s chaotic traffic to wonder if the nearby car might explode or if a beggar sneaking into the traffic might carry a sticky bomb.

Typically, sticky bombs consist of explosives packed in a small box, a magnet attached to the box, and a cell phone. The bomb maker programs a number into the phone number and dials it, with the last digit triggering the explosion once it is clear of the targeted car.

Tactics vary, say security forces. Sometimes a small child begging for money will be used to distract the driver, while the bomber sticks the small box under the wheel arch. A new trick involves dropping the sticky bomb from inside a hole dug near the attacker’s vehicle shifter as the target vehicle approaches from behind. When the target is over the small bomb, it explodes.

There is no shortage of recruits from the city’s poor, who make up about two-thirds of Afghanistan’s 35 million people. According to the World Bank, 72% of Afghanistan’s 35 million live on around $ 1.90 a day and unemployment is around 30%.

In January, a mechanic was arrested in the inner city of Shah Shaheed in Kabul, where dilapidated shops line up tightly against each other. Abdul Sami, 30, has been accused of putting sticky bombs inside recently repaired vehicles.

Sami’s store was one of more than a dozen workshops and parts stores on a rutted road in Shah Shaheed. It is now closed and the ragged sign that once greeted customers has been removed.

In 2015, the neighborhood was destroyed by a powerful truck bomb that killed 15 people and injured nearly 150. The ruins from this day still litter the local landscape.

Most mechanics in the area knew Sami, who was accused by security forces of planting sticky bombs on random cars, not targeting anyone in particular. Like the other mechanics, Sami was poor, earning around $ 6 on some days and nothing on many others, said Massoud, a mechanic who only wanted to give his first name for fear of attracting the attention of government security forces.

Since Sami’s arrest, police and security personnel have hovered in the area, questioning the mechanics, monitoring them.

Massoud hesitated to speak.

“We never knew he was involved in sticky bombs,” he said. “We still don’t know if he was doing it. Security officials came and arrested him, we never knew he was doing anything wrong.”

Sticky bombs targeted journalists, members of the judiciary and reformers in the nascent civil society of Afghanistan. But Andarabi, the former interior minister, said the attacks were also random and unpredictable, designed to terrorize and label the government as incompetent and unable to protect its citizens.

Andarabi blamed the Taliban, while the insurgent group blamed security forces, saying they were using the bombing to discredit the Taliban and sabotage peace talks to stay in power.

The Islamic State group affiliate, fought by both the government and the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, in particular those targeting journalists, the judiciary and civil society.

A former intelligence chief said the mechanisms were usually just pawns in the network that planned these attacks.

“They are not ideologues. Someone like the Mechanic is just poor, maybe even threatened: “If you don’t do this your family will be in danger. I think then anyone would, ”said Rahmatullah Nabil, a former Afghan intelligence chief known as NDS.

Massoud, the mechanic, said he was worried with each new customer. “Every time a driver brings his vehicle in for repairs, I’m afraid there’s a sticky bomb somewhere on the car,” he said. He said he feared ending up in prison, accused of having laid the explosives.

Kabul taxi driver Dil Agha said he feared children and beggars would jostle among the cars and try to stay away from government vehicles in case they were targeted. Agha said he worries that each day at work will be his last.

“We are afraid of everyone, street children and beggars, who might put the sticky bomb on our cars, especially in a crowded area,” he said.