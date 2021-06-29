“Stay vigilant” against malicious technologies that could endanger future generations

“Digital technologies are increasingly straining existing legal, humanitarian and ethical standards, non-proliferation, international stability, peace and security,” Izumi Nakamitsu warned at the Estonian-led meeting, focused on peace and security in cyberspace.

Moreover, she continued, they lower barriers to access and open up new potential areas of conflict – giving state and non-state actors the opportunity to carry out attacks, including across international borders.

Commitment by the security Council on this question is essential – UN Head of Disarmament

Cybercrime on the rise

By 2022, an estimated 28.5 billion networked devices will be connected to the Internet, a significant increase from the 18 billion in 2017, according to the head of the ODA.

From disinformation to deliberate network disruptions, in recent years there has been a dramatic increase in malicious incidents targeting information and communications technologies (ICTs) that diminish trust between states and threaten critical infrastructure that does so. depend.

Ms. Nakamitsu recalled the Secretary General’s decision worry on the increase in cyber attacks against healthcare facilities during the COVOID pandemic, calling on the international community to do more to prevent and end them.

“Violent extremism and online trafficking have an often overlooked differentiated impact on women, men and children, as do other ICT-related threats such as cyberstalking, intimate partner violence and non-consensual dissemination information and intimate images, ”she said, citing this as the reason why“ the equal, full and effective participation ”of women and men in decision-making in the digital arena must be priority.

Defending oneself

As ICT threats are on the rise, so too are efforts to address them.

For more than a decade, expert groups at the government level have studied and formulated recommendations to address current and emerging dangers of ICTs to international security, including confidence-building, capacity-building and cooperation measures. , while an open-ended working group adopted “concrete and action-oriented recommendations,” the UN official said.

At the same time, regional organizations are also making efforts, ranging from the implementation of voluntary and non-binding standards for states to pioneering regional confidence-building measures or the adoption of regional tools to reduce risks associated with TIC.

Everyone’s battle

While the primary responsibility for international security lies with states, ICTs are an integral part of societies and participants also have a role to play in securing cyberspace, the High Representative said.

“Perspectives from the private sector, civil society and academia are unique and important contributors to the collective cybersecurity solution the international community is seeking.”

Disarmament program

Ms. Nakamitsu said the UN “stands ready to support states” and others in promoting a peaceful ICT environment, and cited the High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation as well as subsequent round tables which led to a Roadmap, which recommends cooperative actions in the digital space.

The UN Chief’s Disarmament Agenda addresses next-generation technologies that challenge “existing legal, humanitarian and ethical standards; non-proliferation; and peace and security, ”she added.

The agenda calls for working with scientists, engineers and industry on technological innovation for peaceful purposes, and engaging with member states to “foster a culture of accountability and respect for standards, emerging rules and principles for responsible behavior in cyberspace ”.

The “primordial” commitment of the Council

As the digital space has become the foundation for most aspects of daily life, the scale and pervasiveness of ICT “insecurity” is a major concern, the disarmament chief said.

She urged caution in assigning responsibility for ICT attacks, which could have “significant consequences, including unintentional armed responses and escalation”; States adopting “offensive postures” for hostile technological uses; and the development of “potentially destabilizing capacities” by armed groups and non-state criminals, “with a high degree of impunity”.

“The commitment of the Security Council on this issue is essential,” concluded the head of the ODA.