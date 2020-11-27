“Stay home and stay on the right list,” NYC SantaCon organizers say.

The streets of New York will be officially devoid of the happiest – and perhaps the drunkest – St. Nicks crowds this year. SantaCon, the one-day bar exploration event that some people like, and many like to hate, has been canceled.

“All the reindeer have had the ‘rona, so the elves advised Santa not to celebrate in person,” SantaCon organizers written on their website. “Stay home and stay on the right list.”

SantaCon arrived in New York in 1997, having previously hit Portland and Seattle. Party people Usually dressed as Santa, elves or reindeer, sometimes making their own holiday costumes, and cram 12 days of Christmas into one. The event brings in tons of visitors from the tri-state area and plenty of eyes from non-attending New Yorkers.

This year’s festivities were called off the same day New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a plan to fight the coronavirus during the winter season and warned the vacation would be indicative of the state’s recovery.