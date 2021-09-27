Statue of Pakistan founder MA Jinnah destroyed in Balochistan explosion – Times of India

The demolition of the statue of Quaid-e-Azam in #Gwadar is an attack on Pakistan’s ideology. I ask the authorities to p… https://t.co/X6FeRl5EmJ – Senator Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) 1632644299000

KARACHI: Statue of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah destroyed by Baluch militants in a bombing in the troubled coastal town of Gwadar Balochistan Province.The statue, which was installed in June at Maritime promenade – considered a safe zone – detonated on Sunday morning with explosives placed under the statue, Dawn reported on Monday.The statue was completely destroyed in the explosion, he added.Babgar Baloch, spokesperson for the banned militant organization Baloch Republican Army, claimed responsibility for the blast on Twitter, BBC Urdu reported.The case was under investigation at the highest level, said Gwadar deputy commissioner Major (ret’d) Abdul Kabir Khan as quoted by BBC Urdu.He said the activists who destroyed the Jinnah statue by planting explosives entered the area as tourists.According to him, no arrest has been made so far but the investigation will be completed in a day or two. “We are looking at the issue from all angles and the culprits will soon be arrested,” he said.“The demolition of the statue of Quaid-e-Azam in #Gwadar is an attack on Pakistan’s ideology. I call on the authorities to punish the perpetrators in the same way we have done with those in the origin of the attack on Quaid-e-Azam’s residence in Ziarat, ”Former Minister of the Interior and current Senator of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti tweeted.

In 2013, Baluch activists blew up a 121-year-old building used by Jinnah in Ziarat and raked it with gunfire, setting off a fire that lasted four hours, destroying furniture and memorabilia. Jinnah spent the last days of his life there because he suffered from tuberculosis. It was then declared a national monument.

Born December 25, 1876, Jinnah served as head of the Muslim League of All India from 1913 until the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He was then the first Governor General of Pakistan until his death in 1948.

Balochistan has been the scene of a wave of low-intensity violence for years.