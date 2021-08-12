World
States that had a grip on Covid now see case crush – Times of India
The Covid-19 outbreak that is sending hospitalizations to record levels in parts of the South is also crushing states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once considered pandemic success stories.
After months of keeping cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they see progress fading as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health workers.
Oregon – like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana in recent days – has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other time in the pandemic. Hawaii is also on the verge of reaching this mark.
This, despite the fact that both states had vaccination levels above the national average last week. Arkansas and Louisiana were significantly below average, while Florida was about equal.
“It’s heartbreaking. People are exhausted. You can see it in their eyes,” said Dr. Jason Kuhl, chief medical officer at Providence Medford Medical Center in Oregon, where patients are left on stretchers in the rooms. corridors, their monitoring devices beeping.
In other developments, the Food and drug administration should allow Covid-19 booster shots for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, to give them an extra dose of protection.
The United States is seeing the virus return, driven by a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates, especially in the south and other rural and conservative parts of the country.
New cases nationwide are on average around 123,000 per day, a level last seen in early February, and deaths stand at more than 500 per day, bringing the clock back to May.
During most of the pandemic, Hawaii experienced one of the lowest infection and death rates in the country. In recent days, however, it has reported records of more than 600 new cases of the virus per day.
On its worst day in 2020, Hawaii had 291 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Authorities expect to reach 300 by the end of the week.
Despite the promising demand for Covid-19 vaccines at the start, it took three weeks – much longer than expected – for 50% to 60% of the vaccine-eligible population to be fully vaccinated. Vaccinations have since leveled off. Nationally, the rate is around 59%.
The biggest hospital on the Big Island of Hawaii is feeling the pressure. Out of 128 acute care beds, 116 were taken at the Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday, and the hospital’s 11 intensive care unit beds are almost always full these days, spokeswoman Elena Cabatu said.
“If someone has a heart attack or sepsis or has a serious accident that requires intensive care, we will have to keep that person in the emergency room,” Cabatu said.
“I’m surprised we ended up here,” she lamented. “The hope during the mass vax clinics was so great.”
Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of the Hawaii Healthcare Association, disputed any notion that the rebound in tourism in Hawaii is largely to blame.
“Tourists have been a source of infection, but they have never been the main source of infection,” said Raethel. “There’s a lot more concern for the people of Hawaii, the residents who go down south, go to Vegas, other places, and they come back and spread it.”
In Oregon, the Kate Brown government announced this week that nearly everyone will once again have to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their immunization status.
For the second day in a row Wednesday, the state reported a record number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients – 665. The previous peak of 622 came in a wave in November, before the vaccine was made available. Critical care beds across the state are about 90% full.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have described Oregon as a success story, in large part because of its strict restrictions, which were lifted in late June.
Meanwhile, White House Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said more people are getting vaccinated in states with the highest infection rates, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
“We are getting more gunshots in the places that need it most. This is what it will take to end this pandemic,” he said.
In Florida, where Republican government Ron DeSantis has firmly blocked mandatory masks, some emergency rooms are so overcrowded that doctors are sending patients home with oxygen and small portable oxygen monitors. to free up beds for the sickest patients.
After months of keeping cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they see progress fading as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health workers.
Oregon – like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana in recent days – has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other time in the pandemic. Hawaii is also on the verge of reaching this mark.
This, despite the fact that both states had vaccination levels above the national average last week. Arkansas and Louisiana were significantly below average, while Florida was about equal.
“It’s heartbreaking. People are exhausted. You can see it in their eyes,” said Dr. Jason Kuhl, chief medical officer at Providence Medford Medical Center in Oregon, where patients are left on stretchers in the rooms. corridors, their monitoring devices beeping.
In other developments, the Food and drug administration should allow Covid-19 booster shots for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, to give them an extra dose of protection.
The United States is seeing the virus return, driven by a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates, especially in the south and other rural and conservative parts of the country.
New cases nationwide are on average around 123,000 per day, a level last seen in early February, and deaths stand at more than 500 per day, bringing the clock back to May.
During most of the pandemic, Hawaii experienced one of the lowest infection and death rates in the country. In recent days, however, it has reported records of more than 600 new cases of the virus per day.
On its worst day in 2020, Hawaii had 291 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Authorities expect to reach 300 by the end of the week.
Despite the promising demand for Covid-19 vaccines at the start, it took three weeks – much longer than expected – for 50% to 60% of the vaccine-eligible population to be fully vaccinated. Vaccinations have since leveled off. Nationally, the rate is around 59%.
The biggest hospital on the Big Island of Hawaii is feeling the pressure. Out of 128 acute care beds, 116 were taken at the Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday, and the hospital’s 11 intensive care unit beds are almost always full these days, spokeswoman Elena Cabatu said.
“If someone has a heart attack or sepsis or has a serious accident that requires intensive care, we will have to keep that person in the emergency room,” Cabatu said.
“I’m surprised we ended up here,” she lamented. “The hope during the mass vax clinics was so great.”
Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of the Hawaii Healthcare Association, disputed any notion that the rebound in tourism in Hawaii is largely to blame.
“Tourists have been a source of infection, but they have never been the main source of infection,” said Raethel. “There’s a lot more concern for the people of Hawaii, the residents who go down south, go to Vegas, other places, and they come back and spread it.”
In Oregon, the Kate Brown government announced this week that nearly everyone will once again have to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their immunization status.
For the second day in a row Wednesday, the state reported a record number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients – 665. The previous peak of 622 came in a wave in November, before the vaccine was made available. Critical care beds across the state are about 90% full.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have described Oregon as a success story, in large part because of its strict restrictions, which were lifted in late June.
Meanwhile, White House Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said more people are getting vaccinated in states with the highest infection rates, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
“We are getting more gunshots in the places that need it most. This is what it will take to end this pandemic,” he said.
In Florida, where Republican government Ron DeSantis has firmly blocked mandatory masks, some emergency rooms are so overcrowded that doctors are sending patients home with oxygen and small portable oxygen monitors. to free up beds for the sickest patients.