States are scrambling after the Trump administration’s vaccine promise collapses.

After a promise from the Trump administration that he would release a stock of reserved doses of coronavirus vaccine, several states expected a huge increase in doses. Some followed federal guidelines to expand eligibility to wider layers of people.

But that promise turned out too good to be true – most of the stock had already been shipped. And now, those states are jostling each other, finding themselves just as mired in the swamp of struggling vaccine distribution in the country as they once were.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, pending additional doses, opened vaccine registration to people in the state 65 and older, as well as educators and child care providers. Now, she said in a press release, the state’s plan to start vaccinating all of its elderly residents will be delayed by two weeks.

The confusion began on Tuesday, with a statement from Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, who berated states for not using their vaccines effectively and urged them to open up eligibility to people 65 years of age and older, as well as tens of millions of adults with health conditions that put them at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus infection.