States are scrambling after the Trump administration’s vaccine promise collapses.
After a promise from the Trump administration that he would release a stock of reserved doses of coronavirus vaccine, several states expected a huge increase in doses. Some followed federal guidelines to expand eligibility to wider layers of people.
But that promise turned out too good to be true – most of the stock had already been shipped. And now, those states are jostling each other, finding themselves just as mired in the swamp of struggling vaccine distribution in the country as they once were.
Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, pending additional doses, opened vaccine registration to people in the state 65 and older, as well as educators and child care providers. Now, she said in a press release, the state’s plan to start vaccinating all of its elderly residents will be delayed by two weeks.
The confusion began on Tuesday, with a statement from Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, who berated states for not using their vaccines effectively and urged them to open up eligibility to people 65 years of age and older, as well as tens of millions of adults with health conditions that put them at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus infection.
“We are releasing the entire supply that we have for ordering by states, rather than keeping the second doses in physical reserves,” he said, adding that the vaccine doses would no longer be stored.
Several states then assumed they would receive an influx of new doses that could be used to immunize new people. Some, including New York City, quickly followed the advice of the federal government and expanded access to vaccines, which sparked renewed interest – and confusion – as thousands of newly eligible people sought to get vaccinated. .
On Thursday, Oregon officials discovered that “there were no additional doses available” in the federal distribution system beyond what was available prior to the Trump administration’s announcement on Tuesday, wrote the director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick M. Allen, in a letter to Mr. Azar, who was posted by NBC News.
Mr. Allen and Mrs. Brown spoke with an official from Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s immunization program, who “informed us that there was no reserve of doses,” he said. he writes.
“This is extremely worrying and puts our plans to expand eligibility at serious risk,” Allen wrote. “These plans were made based on your statement about ‘releasing the entire supply’ you have in reserve.”
Governor Brown said on twitter: “It’s a nationwide deception.”
The public learned on Friday that the Trump administration has already been distributing all available doses since late December, after the Washington Post reported the news.
“Who is going to be prosecuted for this?” Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota asked at a press conference Friday. Mr Walz said he was “not sleeping,” fearing that Minnesota residents could receive their second doses.
Governor Jared Polis of Colorado said his state would receive 79,000 doses this week instead of the 210,000 he expected.
“We should have known not to believe a word” from the Trump administration, Polis said.
Senior Trump administration officials Told The New York Times said on Friday that the reserved doses were already distributed to states and were never intended to be used to immunize additional people.
Shipments of eight to 12 million doses per week will be sent over the next few weeks, a senior administration official said on Friday. These shipments will be divided between those who will receive their first and second injections.
Daniel Larremore, assistant professor at the BioFrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado, Boulder, said that for governors who create distribution plans, “the fact that the sand is constantly moving under your feet makes it very difficult to make those plans. and get people lined up to get the vaccine. “
Federal, state and local officials have traded blame for the flawed deployment. Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it had been “chaotic”. Tweeter Friday that the current Trump administration plan “appears to point the finger at the states.”
“The only path to success is a whole-of-government, whole-of-government approach,” he said. “If we are divided, the virus will continue to conquer us.”