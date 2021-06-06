State vote seen as the last test before Germany’s national elections

BERLIN (AP) – Voters in Saxony-Anhalt went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new state assembly in what is considered the last big test for German political parties before the national elections in September.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union won the last election in the sparsely populated state of 2.2 million five years ago. Recent opinion polls show she faces a significant challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which finished second in Saxony-Anhalt in 2016.

Outgoing Governor Reiner Haseloff, a member of Merkel’s CDU, is popular with voters in the state. A solid victory would also be seen as a sign that the new party leader, Armin Laschet, can hope for support from the conservatives and centrists in this fall’s national elections.

Alternative for Germany benefited from the anti-government sentiment of the state, which until 1990 was part of communist East Germany. The party recently campaigned against restrictions linked to the pandemic, and its election posters urged voters to show “resistance” at the polls.

The Green ecologists, at the top of the national polls, aim to reach 10% in Saxony-Anhalt, while the center-left Social Democrats hope to stay above this bar. Both have been part of Haseloff’s governing coalition for five years.

Haseloff ruled out any cooperation with Alternative for Germany or the ex-communist left.

Polls indicate that pro-business Free Democrats could return to the state assembly after being absent five years ago.