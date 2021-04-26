State TV: Iran scores highest death toll in single day with COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 on Monday, state television reported, bringing the total death toll to more than 70,000 in the country on Monday. hardest hit by the coronavirus in the region.

The report says 496 new deaths have been counted since Sunday, overtaking Iran’s deadliest day in mid-November, when 486 were counted.

The report says officials counted an additional 21,026 confirmed cases in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to around 2,417,230 since the outbreak in February last year.

Also on Monday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki warned that the death toll could rise in the coming weeks: “We will have two to three bitter weeks ahead which should be dealt with appropriately,” said the official IRNA news agency.

Iranian officials say the Indian variant of the disease is spreading throughout the country following on from the British variant that arrived in Iran from Iraq in March.

On April 10, Iran began a partial lockdown of the capital Tehran and other major cities amid a fourth wave of infections, a worrying trend after more than a year of battling the worst epidemic in the Middle -East in the country.

Authorities blame the rising death toll on non-compliance with health measures on public transport and family reunions.

Iran has administered only 820,000 doses of the vaccine in a country of 84 million people, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVAX, an international collaboration to provide vaccines equitably across the world, delivered its first shipment to Iran from the Netherlands containing 700,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier this month.