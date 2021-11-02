State surrender: Pakistani opposition to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan deal – Times of India

World
State surrender: Pakistani opposition to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan deal
Calling the deal between the Pakistani government and outlaw Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a “state surrender”, the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in power to make the deal public and bring it to Parliament, Dawn reported.
The demand to make the government-TLP deal public came from three different PPP senators in their separate statements a day after members of the government-side negotiating team announced they had reached an “agreement” with the government. the TLP in order to end the nearly two-week standoff, but declined to release details.
PPP leaders questioned the logic behind keeping the deal a secret and said the Pakistani people and their elected representatives have every right to know the details and content of the deal that was signed in the darkness of the night, according to the report.
The announcement regarding the signing of the agreement was made by Mufti Munibur Rehman during a press conference with members of the government team including the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan on Sunday.
Refusing to share the contents of the deal, Mufti Munib said its details would be made public at an “appropriate time” and added that its “positive results” would be visible to the nation over the next 10 days.
In addition to Mufti Munib, head of the Saylani Welfare Trust Bashir Farooq Qadri, businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedi and Haji Rafique Pardesi have reportedly been designated as “guarantors” of the agreement.
In a press release, Senator PPP Raza rabbani said he was concerned that the government or state would require individuals to vouch for such an agreement.
“When an individual acts as a guarantor between the government and the citizens, it shows that the government has lost the morality and confidence of the people,” Rabbani said, quoted by the Dawn report.
In a separate statement, Senator PPP Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the government should inform parliament and the nation of the signed deal in the dark of the night.
“The citizens of this country have the right to know what has been agreed with a banned organization that has paralyzed the country, disrupted daily life and business for 12 days and martyred innocent police officers,” he added.
Likewise, Senator PPP Sherry Rehman in his statement, said that keeping the deal a secret created many questions in the minds of the Pakistani people. She asked what was in the deal that the government wanted to disclose “in a timely manner”.
