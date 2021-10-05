State-of-the-art Holocaust memorial in Ukraine draws critics and crowds
KYIV, Ukraine – An advertisement on the Ukrainian version of Tinder, the online dating platform, offered a not-so-romantic experience.
“Touch the Babyn Yar tragedy,” the advertisement suggested, urging users to learn more about one of the biggest mass shootings of Jews in WWII, on a site in Kiev.
Land was hardly an outlier. As Ukraine marks the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre this week, web advertising, modern art installations, and audience enticing techniques like online games are now an integral part of an effort well funded to update the Holocaust commemoration.
The technological approach has drawn criticism from traditionalists, who say it dishonours the solemnity of the subject. The Nazis shot dead tens of thousands of Jewish, Roma, Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war in Babyn Yar, as well as mental hospital patients and others.
But the organizers concluded that a more modern presentation would draw larger crowds, and they appear to have succeeded where many earlier efforts have failed. What was a largely deserted site except for official delegations, sometimes inappropriately used for barbecues or off-road motorcycle rides, has recently been filled with visitors carrying flowers and candles.
The birthday ceremonies culminate Wednesday with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, visiting the site and unveiling a modern art installation, the Crystal Wall of Crying. The entire museum complex is expected to cost more than $ 100 million, about half of which is donated by Russian oligarchs, and its completion is scheduled for 2025.
The Babyn Yar Massacre, also known as Babi Yar, was one of the most famous of WWII. At the end of September 1941, shortly after the German army entered Kiev, the city’s Jews were ordered to assemble near a train station to be resettled. Crowds of people, including many women and children, followed the order, but when they arrived with their belongings, they were forced to undress and congregate in a ravine. People were shot in small groups, over 33,000 over a two-day period according to historians, and other mass shootings took place at the site throughout the war.
“I grew up with the war stories of my grandparents’ generation,” said Andrej Umansky, a German historian of Ukrainian descent working for the private Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center. “But today’s students don’t have the same connection to the Holocaust. For them, it’s totally abstract. Talking about the Holocaust is like talking about ancient Rome.
The challenge, he said, was to find tools to reach younger people. “We have to find ways to talk to them so that they understand,” he said. Most of the staff, he said, were under 40, bringing a youthful energy to the project.
Ruslan Kavatsiuk, deputy director of the memorial group, said the more modern approach would help reorient the way people viewed the site, restoring Babyn Yar as a suitable place to honor the victims. “If you went there a year ago, nothing would say it was a place of mass murder,” he said. “People were barbecuing, drinking beer. Many of them did not know what the location was.
The use of modern technology and high-level exhibits is not unusual in many museums and memorials, including the one honoring the victims of 9/11. But Babyn Yar’s strategy of commemorating the mass murder with these techniques, along with Russian funding, has still sparked a constant uproar of criticism.
Many of the original advisory team resigned in 2019 to protest the high-tech sensibility of art director Ilya Khrzhanovsky. A Moscow filmmaker known for his embrace immersive theater and role play, Mr. Khrzhanovsky was nominated by one of the Russian donors.
It didn’t help that a first plan understood, among other things, the idea of adopting deep video technologies, which the proposal said were sometimes used to create fake celebrity pornography but could be reused for commemorative exhibitions. Mr Kavatsiuk said the idea was rejected.
Another starting idea, create a computer algorithm which would present visitors as victims, executioners or collaborators and adapt their museum experience accordingly, has also quietly faded.
Tinder has also been put on the back burner. Mr. Kavatsiuk, the deputy director, said that an outside agency placed the ads on Tinder but that would not happen again. “We don’t think this is the right platform,” he said. The center still advertises on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“It has become a space of artists’ self-realization that attracts attention without reporting to Jewish or Ukrainian communities,” said Anton Drobovych, director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, of the memorial center in an interview. “They don’t feel the line and at some point they will cross it. “
The exhibits that have been incorporated into the memorial are those that the organizers say would engage a generation that, for the most part, did not hear the testimonies of the elderly. One art installation, Mirror Field, for example, displays mirrored columns fired with bullets of the same caliber used in the WWII massacre. Visitors see their reflections pierced with bullet holes.
Another exhibit features a small synagogue inspired by the design of a children’s pop-up book. The structure opens and closes like a book, revealing the interior.
The center has also been criticized for accepting financial support from two Russian oil billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and German Khan, who pledged around half of the funding.
Since its 2014 revolution, Ukraine has been a testing ground for the so-called hybrid warfare tactics by Russia. These mix up disinformation, social media manipulation, election hacking and assassinations. Disinformation is often aimed at sullying the post-revolutionary government as “neofascist”, justifying Russian military intervention in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
“The narrative that is being promoted is anti-Ukrainian in nature,” Mykhailo Basarab, a historian, said of the plans for Babyn Yar. “There are great fears that the memorial complex will be built with Russian money to denounce Ukrainians around the world as anti-Semites and xenophobes. And that benefits Putin.
Babyn Yar organizers say they will raise 50 percent of the funds in Ukraine and point out that Mr. Fridman and Mr. Khan have dual Russian and Israeli citizenship.
Mr Umansky, the historian working for the center, said it would help Russian propaganda more if the site remained neglected, allowing the Kremlin to portray Ukrainians as indifferent to Nazi crimes. In the post-Soviet era, a dozen earlier plans for memorials failed.
Many who have visited the memorial in recent days have expressed their appreciation.
“I want them to build more so that it is easier to explain to my grandson what happened here,” said Ala Kondratovych, who was helping the 4-year-old boy look through a small hole in one of the new facilities. Visible inside was a historic photograph of Babyn Yar, a heart-wrenching scene of clothes thrown from the dead.
The historic photographs that Ms Kondratovych’s grandson saw were mounted at specific locations, using three-dimensional mapping technology, where a German photographer took them in 1941, giving the impression of reflect on a terrible past.
Tetyana Lysak, who worked as a tour guide in Kiev for many years, said she was happy with the changes. “It’s okay to bring people here now,” she said.
Groups of tourists walked between the new art installations. Amid the blowing autumn leaves, bouquets have been placed in honor of the victims. The largest pile of flowers formed next to a monument to the children killed in Babyn Yar.
