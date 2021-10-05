State-of-the-art Holocaust memorial in Ukraine draws critics and crowds

KYIV, Ukraine – An advertisement on the Ukrainian version of Tinder, the online dating platform, offered a not-so-romantic experience.

“Touch the Babyn Yar tragedy,” the advertisement suggested, urging users to learn more about one of the biggest mass shootings of Jews in WWII, on a site in Kiev.

Land was hardly an outlier. As Ukraine marks the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre this week, web advertising, modern art installations, and audience enticing techniques like online games are now an integral part of an effort well funded to update the Holocaust commemoration.

The technological approach has drawn criticism from traditionalists, who say it dishonours the solemnity of the subject. The Nazis shot dead tens of thousands of Jewish, Roma, Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war in Babyn Yar, as well as mental hospital patients and others.