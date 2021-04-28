State of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka: Are government policies effective in controlling it?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge about this new virus, to track the spread and virulence of the virus, and to provide advice to countries and individuals on health protection measures. and prevent the spread of this epidemic.

NEW JERSEY, April 28 (IPS) – The author is professor of medicine, director of the Cardio-Metabolic Institute, New Jersey, United States. SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection has affected the whole world; many have died, millions have fallen ill, and misery continues. The second and third waves of SARS.Cov-2 infection devastate most countries.

Non-strategic lockdowns and curfews (as in Sri Lanka) have further aggravated the misery, suffering, daily life and economies of populations, more than those of the virus. The toxic combination of COVID-19 and curfews has devastated local productions and supply chains, livelihoods, human well-being, food security and the county’s economy.

Many viral diseases can be controlled using natural, non-pharmacological approaches, respecting public health standards, personal hygiene and maintaining health: COVID-19 is not an exemption.

SARS.Cov-2 viruses enter humans primarily through the epithelium of the respiratory tract, causing primarily immunological (cytokine storm), cardiovascular (clots) and multiple endocrinological abnormalities.

In some, the combined effects can be fatal. In addition to supportive therapies, prevention of clots, cytokine storms, and oxygen delivery, treatments should be designed to prevent complications in the mentioned systems.

About a quarter of people who develop complications develop an intractable “post-COVID syndrome”. This prolonged illness results mainly from long-term adverse effects on the central nervous system (mainly the brain) and should be avoided.

The combination of strengthening the innate immune system with nutritious vitamin D and vaccination significantly reduces this serious complication after COVID-19.

Government actions to control COVID-19

Sri Lanka’s president has delegated full responsibility for controlling COVID to a handful of people and made government funds available. Nonetheless, the lack of systems thinking, focus, practical strategies and misinterpretations of data precludes proper control of COVID-19 which has led to community spread across the country, starting in May 2020.

In addition, weak leadership and selfishness have led to improper and vague policies endangering the economy, the people and the country. Ineffective and harmful policies (some emanating from the WHO and CDC) have led to contradictions, confusion and collectively eroded public trust. The lack of transparency and accountability of the government and its administrators has further compromised the control of COVID.

Lack of vision and practical strategies, inexperience in epidemic management, and refusal to consult with experts in epidemic management have led to the creation of flawed policies that hurt the economy.

Despite the hard work of healthcare workers and other frontline workers, the second wave of COVID began in August 2020; within weeks it got out of hand. In June 2020, the author predicted the impending second wave in August and the third wave in April 2021.

The inability to understand the biology of viruses, the inability to adjust an effective (living) strategy to control the spread, and the inability to use acceptable means to enhance natural immunity, have prevented successful control of the virus. epidemic.

In addition to misinterpreting statistics and, as a result, inappropriate application of the island-wide curfew, denial of community PCR testing, and critical prevention and treatment prevention from randomized controlled clinical studies , and failure to integrate emerging scientific data for better management of COVID-19 have been some lost opportunities for Sri Lanka.

What should have been done

Carrying out broader preventive actions, including prioritizing human ‘home’ quarantine and local production of reliable, high-quality PCR kits, would have significantly reduced the economic burden on government and the suffering of populations. .

The government has had ample time to warn hospitals and the burden on the health sector. For example, the increase in the innate immunity of populations could have been achieved through advice on sun exposure and vitamin D supplementation. These would have avoided the complications and deaths associated with COVID-19. .

There was no justification for the forced military-style quarantine of people. People exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 and asymptomatic PCR positive people could have been better managed and cost-effectively at their homes, under the supervision of the medical officer of health and public health inspectors.

Such simple measures would have improved the safety and well-being of people and would significantly reduce government costs. Collectively, these approaches would have cost less than 10% of what the government spent (and continues to spend) on COVID-19 and the associated significant opportunity costs.

The spread of the community could have been avoided with geographically limited lockdowns of no more than two weeks while providing essential commodities to the local community. Shutting down entire districts or the country was a colossal mistake. As a result, small businesses and the self-employed and day workers making up two-thirds of adults in Sri Lanka have been most affected.

Pitfalls of COVID-19 management in Sri Lanka

Public trust and cooperation are essential to successfully manage an epidemic or any serious crisis. The loss of trust has been detrimental to governance, particularly the belief that neither the administration nor law enforcement has any genuine interests or intentions to control the COVID-19 epidemic and protect the public. These concepts took hold after turning COVID misery into a profitable business.

Ironically, the policymakers who imposed drastic restrictions had all the supplies to themselves and full salaries. At the same time, the lower middle class and the poor, two-thirds of the country, suffered the most.

In addition, an inappropriate curfew has also disrupted travel and local businesses, tourism, air travel, hospitality industry, import and export trade and all supply chains, resulting in insecurity. food and significant financial burdens on more than 80% of the population. It will take years to recover from the adverse effects of COVID, amplified by poor administrative decisions.

The lack of openness and commercialization of COVID-19 is understandably worrying for the local public, expatriates and the international community. The strengthening of supply chain activities by the respective administrations during the LTTE war and COVID-19 are remarkably similar: carried out at state expense. In both cases, a handful of the same set of government-allied businesses got rich.

In addition, wrong actions in 2020 have dramatically increased poverty and malnutrition, worsen existing medical conditions, the disease burden, excessive suicides and premature deaths, and increase healthcare costs.

Instead of strengthening the power base, militarization and environmental destruction, the government should focus on disease prevention, education and health improvement, supply chain, exports , national security, restore law and order and freedom of expression, increase food security, and lower the cost of living. This would make it easier for the country to return to the path of prosperity.

