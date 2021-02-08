State capitals struggling with mask warrants amid coronavirus
A Democratic Senator from the state of Ohio walked out of the audience last week when he saw dozens of spectators in the room without masks and sitting side by side.
“I saw the danger,” said Senator Cecil Thomas, who added that he was worried about the risk of infection in part because his daughter has a severely weakened immune system.
Mr Thomas returned to his office, where he watched – but was unable to participate – the rest of the hearing.
Nearly a year after the start of the coronavirus crisis, with no national standard for legislating during a pandemic, lawmakers in state capitals across the country are wondering how to organize a new season of sessions. A partisan model has emerged, but there remains a patchwork of changing and inconsistent rules about where to hang out, how the public can participate and what to do about masks.
In at least 28 states, masks are required on the floors of both legislative chambers, according to a New York Times survey of each state’s legislatures; 17 of the 28 states are controlled by Democrats. Legislatures in at least 18 states, including 15 Republican-controlled, do not need floor masks in at least one chamber. In the three state legislatures where party control is divided, one requires masks and two do not.
In Minnesota, masks are needed in the Democrat-held House, but the Senate Republican majority has blocked a proposal to require masks in the upper chamber. Senators are allowed to participate in remote sessions. “Part of this is just respecting those who may have a different point of view,” said Senator Paul Gazelka, the Republican leader.
Similar partisan divisions have arisen across the country. In Ohio, Republican lawmakers rejected Democrats’ motions to require masks in the Statehouse and allow remote participation. So, as Thomas’s colleagues heard public comments on a bill to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which could allow lawmakers to veto the governor’s public health orders, Mr. Thomas listened in his office, unable to ask questions.
Other Republican-led legislatures, such as Missouri, have also stopped requiring masks. The Arizona House of Representatives hosted two swearing-in ceremonies earlier this year: one for lawmakers who would wear masks and one for those who wouldn’t. Republican leaders in South Dakota, which has the second highest rate of known coronavirus cases in the country, demanded masks in the Senate, but simply encouraged them in the House. Lawmakers from both chambers are allowed to attend and vote remotely.
There is no shortage of pressing issues facing state lawmakers – budget shortfalls, economic aid and redistribution, to name a few – many state government rituals have been disrupted by the pandemic.
At least 26 governors, Democrats and Republicans, moved their annual state of state addresses online or gave them to places that allowed more distance than the legislative chambers. Members of the public from 22 states were excluded from the Capitol buildings. Legislatures in 27 states have allowed lawmakers to attend sessions and vote from their homes or from other locations within the Capitol buildings.
And lawmakers from both parties met under conditions unimaginable a year ago.
In Maryland, a labyrinth of plexiglass barriers separated masked Senate lawmakers as they returned to work last month. The New Hampshire legislature held its organizational meetings outside. In Illinois, the House of Representatives operated in a convention center rather than the Capitol. And in California, the Assembly moved its opening ceremony to the Golden 1 Center, the hall of the Sacramento Kings of the NBA.
