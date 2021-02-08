State capitals struggling with mask warrants amid coronavirus

In at least 28 states, masks are required on the floors of both legislative chambers, according to a New York Times survey of each state’s legislatures; 17 of the 28 states are controlled by Democrats. Legislatures in at least 18 states, including 15 Republican-controlled, do not need floor masks in at least one chamber. In the three state legislatures where party control is divided, one requires masks and two do not.

In Minnesota, masks are needed in the Democrat-held House, but the Senate Republican majority has blocked a proposal to require masks in the upper chamber. Senators are allowed to participate in remote sessions. “Part of this is just respecting those who may have a different point of view,” said Senator Paul Gazelka, the Republican leader.

Similar partisan divisions have arisen across the country. In Ohio, Republican lawmakers rejected Democrats’ motions to require masks in the Statehouse and allow remote participation. So, as Thomas’s colleagues heard public comments on a bill to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which could allow lawmakers to veto the governor’s public health orders, Mr. Thomas listened in his office, unable to ask questions.

Other Republican-led legislatures, such as Missouri, have also stopped requiring masks. The Arizona House of Representatives hosted two swearing-in ceremonies earlier this year: one for lawmakers who would wear masks and one for those who wouldn’t. Republican leaders in South Dakota, which has the second highest rate of known coronavirus cases in the country, demanded masks in the Senate, but simply encouraged them in the House. Lawmakers from both chambers are allowed to attend and vote remotely.

There is no shortage of pressing issues facing state lawmakers – budget shortfalls, economic aid and redistribution, to name a few – many state government rituals have been disrupted by the pandemic.